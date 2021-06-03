Global injectable drugs market size to witness remunerative growth through 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible sources, global injectable drugs market was appraised at USD 414.88 billion in the year 2020 and is anticipated to expand considerably over 2021-2026.

The study also emphasizes on vital aspects of various industry segmentations, including molecule type, delivery method, and product terrain, along with regional divisions. An in-depth scrutiny of each segment, concerning their respective revenue contributions, market shares, and estimated compound annual growth rates is also incorporated.

In addition to this, the research article documents the competitive developments and key trends prevailing in this business sphere. It further summarizes the key players and underlines the business-centric strategies to ensure high profitability and improved decision making among stakeholders and industrialists.

Increasing incidence of auto-immune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis, along with pervasiveness of chronic diseases like diseases like diabetes and cancer, and growing geriatric populace are the factors driving the growth of global injectable drugs market. Additionally, rising use of self-administered injectable formulations like pen injectors, auto injectors, needle free injectors and prefilled syringes is bolstering the demand for injectable drugs.

However, high pricing of the drugs, stricter regulations, issues of patent expiry, and shortages of medications are the factors restraining the industry growth.

Market segmentation overview

Based on product ambit, global injectable drugs market is segmented into complex biologics, vaccines, conventional therapeutics, and insulin among others. Speaking of molecule type, the industry sphere is divided into large molecule and small molecule. Moving on to delivery method, the marketplace is fragmented into prefilled syringes, infusions, and others.

Elaborating regional spectrum

Worldwide injectable drugs market sphere, based on geographical analysis, is bifurcated as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Among these, North America currently accounts for the largest share in global injectable drugs industry and is likely to show similar growth patterns in the subsequent years. Advancements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in research & development, rising adoption of oncology related drugs to treat cancers, along with presence of notable players in the region are complementing the business dynamics in North America.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific region is predicted to generate notable gains for the market contenders in the ensuing years, on account of increasing number of innovative drug formulations.

Global Injectable Drugs Market by Product (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Complex Biologics

Vaccines

Conventional Therapeutics

Insulin





Global Injectable Drugs Market by Molecule (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Large Molecule

Small Molecule





Global Injectable Drugs Market by Delivery (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Pre-Filled Syringes

Infusions

Others





Global Injectable Drugs Market by Regional Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of the World

Global Injectable Drugs Market Competitive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Baxter International Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

The Merck Group

Sanofi S.A.

AstraZeneca plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis International AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson





Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Injectable Drugs Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Injectable Drugs Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Global Injectable Drugs Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

5. Global Injectable Drugs Market Segmentation - By Product, By Molecule, By Delivery

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Injectable Drugs Market: By Product

5.1.1 Complex Biologics ?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.2 Conventional Therapeutics ?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.3 Vaccines ?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.4 Insulin ?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Injectable Drugs Market: By Molecule

5.2.1 Small Molecule ?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.2 Large Molecule ?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Injectable Drugs Market: By Delivery

5.3.1 Pre-filled Syringe ?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.2 Infusions - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.3 Others?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Injectable Drugs Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Injectable Drugs Market: By Region

7. North America Injectable Drugs Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

7.1 North America Injectable Drugs Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

7.2 North America Injectable Drugs Market ?? Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation By Product (Complex Biologics, Conventional Therapeutics, Vaccines and Insulin)

7.4 Market Segmentation By Molecule (Small Molecule and Large Molecule)

7.5 Market Segmentation By Delivery (Pre-filled Syringe, Infusions and Others)

8. Europe Injectable Drugs Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8.1 Europe Injectable Drugs Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

8.2 Europe Injectable Drugs Market - Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation By Product (Complex Biologics, Conventional Therapeutics, Vacccines, Insulin)

8.4 Market Segmentation By Molecule (Small Molecule and Large Molecule)

8.5 Market Segmentation By Delivery (Prefilled Syringe, Infusions and Others)

9. Asia Pacific Injectable Drugs Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9.1 Asia Pacific Injectable Drugs Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Injectable Drugs Market - Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Product (Complex Biologics, Conventional Therapeutics, Vacccines, Insulin)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Molecule (Small Molecule and Large Molecule)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Delivery (Prefilled Syringe, Infusions, Others)

10. Global Injectable Drugs Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends

11.Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Injectable Drugs Market - By Product, 2026

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Injectable Drugs Market - By Molecule, 2026

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Injectable Drugs Market - By Delivery, 2026

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Injectable Drugs Market - By Region, 2026

12.Competitive Landscape

12.1 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers

12.2 Market Share Analysis

13. Regulatory Compliance

14. Company Analysis

