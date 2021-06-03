Vitamins and Supplements Market Size to Reach USD 196.56 Billion by 2028; High Demand for Innovative & Healthy Products to Aid Growth, reports Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vitamins and supplements market size is set to gain impetus from the increasing demand for healthy and innovative products to prevent various symptoms related to coronavirus, such as tiredness, diarrhea, chest pain, and shortness of breath. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Vitamins and Supplements Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size was USD 129.60 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 196.56 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period. It stood at USD 119.66 billion in 2020.





COVID-19 Pandemic to Spur Demand Backed by Need to Improve Immune System

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global market positively. Consumers are looking for healthy and nutritional products to enhance their natural defense system. The U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, for instance, mentioned that more than 50% of the U.S. population consumed vitamins and supplements amid the pandemic. Also, researchers have found that function-specific antioxidants, especially for boosting one’s immunity, are set to create new growth opportunities.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Vitamins and Supplements Market are:

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Heerlen, Netherlands)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (Illinois, U.S.)

BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

Glanbia, Plc (Kilkenny, Ireland)

Nuleaf Naturals LLC. (Colorado, U.S)

Herbalife Nutrition (California, U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (Slough, U.K.)

NutraMarks Inc. (California, U.S.)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical (Tokyo, Japan)





Segments:

Multivitamins Segment Earned 35.06% in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on the type, this market is divided into pediatric supplements, calcium supplements, multivitamins, and others. Out of these, the multivitamins segment held 35.06% in terms of the vitamins and supplements market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the increasing consumption of vitamin A, C, E, & D to reduce deficiencies of micronutrients.





Report Coverage:

Our skilled analysts have presented an accurate picture of the global market for vitamins and supplements by summation, synthesis, and study of data from various crucial sources. They have also included multiple facets of the industry with the main focus on determining the significant market influencers. Thus, the data is reliable and comprehensive. It was collected through extensive primary and secondary research.





Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Awareness of Preventative Healthcare Products to Augment Growth

The population of children and senior citizens is growing day by day across the globe. This has strengthened the expenditure of people on vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS). Regulatory bodies of various countries are modernizing their norms implemented on the production of vitamins and supplements. Besides, the rising awareness regarding preventative healthcare products among consumers is expected to propel marketing and production efforts by renowned firms.

Furthermore, numerous manufacturers worldwide are utilizing unique technologies to fulfil the high demand. At the same time, the rapid acceptance of such products would bolster the vitamin and supplement market growth. However, these products must go through the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994, which can result in procedural delay. This factor may hinder the demand for supplements & vitamins.





Regional Insights:

High Demand for Traditional Medications to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

In 2020, Asia Pacific generated USD 54.44 billion in terms of revenue. The adoption of the concept of nutritional food items in the region on account of the rising concerns regarding malnutrition would aid growth in this region. Japan and China are considered to be the leading markets because of the high demand for conventional medicines. In North America, the market is set to grow astonishingly on account of the rising acceptance of healthy intake during hectic work schedules, especially in Mexico and the U.S.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Aim to Conduct R&D Activities to Introduce Novel Vitamins & Supplements

Key Companies operating in this market are striving to strengthen their positions by conducting extensive research and development activities. Some of the others are trying to cater to the high demand created by the COVID-19 pandemic.





Below are two latest industry developments:

May 2020: Homart Pharmaceuticals unveiled three new vitamin C products under the Toplife and Springleaf brands. It plans to fulfil the surging demand for immunity boosters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homart Pharmaceuticals unveiled three new vitamin C products under the Toplife and Springleaf brands. It plans to fulfil the surging demand for immunity boosters amid the COVID-19 pandemic. April 2020: itSpray introduced BOOSTit across Arizona and Nevada. It is an oral spritz vitamin brand that uses a sublingual delivery system. It can act faster than gummies, powders, and pills.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market SegHouseholdtation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview on Global Nutraceutical Market Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis Global Vitamins & Supplements Price Trend Recent Industry DevelopHouseholdts - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID-19, Challenges, and Opportunities amid the Pandemic

Global Vitamins and Supplements Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Multivitamins Calcium Supplements Pediatric Supplements Others (Mineral & Protein) (Mineral & Protein) By Form (Value) Capsule Tablet Powder Liquid & Gel By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience Stores Speciality Stores Online Retails By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





