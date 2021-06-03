Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest unveils remarkable transformation

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the relaunch and repositioning of Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest, following a major capital investment to elegantly transform the hotel’s lobby and garden area, as well as increase the hotel’s room inventory by more than 600 rooms. The award-winning hotel will be joining Europe’s largest upper-upscale brand1 and Romania’s market leader, Radisson Blu, as part of Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world’s largest and most dynamic hotel groups.



Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest’s extensive transformation includes a brand-new redesigned lobby and a revamped inner garden with a dedicated dining and pool area, welcoming guests to a completely new, elegant, and sophisticated ambiance inspiring unforgettable experiences with every stay. The new arrival concept offers guests increased indoor and outdoor premium seating, a welcoming lobby bar, a blossoming garden, a relaxing pool area, and new, state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor bars to create the perfect private dining and special events. Other new key characteristics of the hotel include five on-site restaurants, three bars, an indoor and outdoor pool, as well as eleven high-quality meeting spaces suitable for up to 650 guests in reception-style.

The investment project for the expansion of the Radisson Blu complex will continue into 2022 with the addition of 200 brand-new guest rooms to create an astonishing new look, new feel, and unique rooms concept. The new rooms will be located in fully refurbished buildings including the latest, high-end technology and amenities to ensure the maximum comfort and safety of all guests. With 623 rooms and suites in total, Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest is one of the largest 5-star hotels in Central Eastern Europe (CEE).

Sonja Dive-Dahl, General Manager Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest & Park Inn by Radisson Bucharest, said: “We look forward to delighting guests with a brand-new rebranded lobby bar and inner garden facilities converted into unique experiences. My passionate and well-trained team are eager to welcome new and returning guests with our renowned world-class hospitality to ensure that Every Moment Matters.”

Eric Assimakopoulos, Founding Partner at Revetas Capital, added: “The expansion and renovation investment project of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest is designed to create a dynamic experience for our guests with a beautiful balance between the indoor and outdoor bars, dining and a unique city center pool area. The refreshing architectural contours will offer a modern, elegant, and fit-for-purpose look which will meet even the most demanding expectations of business travelers and leisure guests, while ensuring the highest levels of safety and comfort. In addition, the investment has been geared towards technology features that will reduce the carbon footprint and improve the building‘s energy efficiency, such as state of art new chillers and boilers with free cooling and heat recovery technologies, which, together with upgraded BMS control are increasing capacity and drastically reducing consumption. We are delighted to present this comprehensive redesign project, which is part of a development and refurbishment program of more than 24 MEUR and is targeted at securing this amazing hospitality complex’s leading market position.”

As the capital of Romania, Bucharest has many things to offer both business as well as leisure travelers. This metropolitan city is widely known for its Belle Epoque buildings, tree-lined boulevards, and rich history. Frequently called “Paris of the East”, Bucharest is home to many iconic landmarks including the Palace of the Parliament, the most expensive administrative building in the world, as well as many beautiful Orthodox churches, marvelous buildings, and historic cobblestoned Old Town. Situated in the heart of the city, Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest is a short 25-minute journey from Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest applies the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

