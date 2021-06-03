New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Bus Market, By Battery Type, By Application, By Bus Length, By Seating Capacity, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05829179/?utm_source=GNW



Global electric bus market stood at around 64.08 thousand units in 2020 and is expected to register growth with a CAGR of around 11.20% by volume in the forecast period. Various government & semi-government run transport departments are rapidly adopting electric buses throughout the globe. Moreover, in comparison with diesel run buses, electric buses have lower running and maintenance costs, therefore, the demand for electric buses are growing rapidly especially from small and medium enterprises. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), there were around 1.28 billion passenger and commercial vehicles on road in 2015 and 69.51 million vehicles were sold in 2020. With on road vehicle population increasing briskly, governments are concerned for both greenhouse gas emissions as well as traffic loggings. Governments as well as private firms are investing in development of sustainable public transport systems, that too with more green vehicles utilizing alternative fuels. These factors are also aiding private fleet owners to adopt EVs at a faster rate via numerous incentive schemes, tax rebates and subsidised loan facilities. These factors are cumulatively expected to aid the growth of global electric bus market in the forecast period. Continuous business expansion of the worlds’ leading electric bus manufacturing brands by increasing their product portfolio and customer outreach through more dealer addition as well as partnerships & tie-ups with transport & municipal corporations are anticipated to intensify the competition in the global electric bus market over the course of next five years.

Global electric bus market can be segmented into seating capacity, by battery type, by application, by bus length, by region and by company.On the basis of seating capacity as well as bus length, medium sized buses of seating capacity between 31 to 40 seats and length of 9 to 12 meters, have the most demand due to being suitable for both intracity and intercity routes.



Based on battery type, lithium ion is more performance oriented and cost-effective battery type as compared to lead acid batteries.Therefore, a majority of demand is generated by lithium ion battery fitted electric buses.



In terms of application, due to the shorter ranges of electric powered buses, electric buses are more commonly run on intra city routes.Although with new model launches more performance-oriented vehicles with larger range capacities, intercity travelling is also gaining popularity.



Market is segmented across geographical regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Since, Asia-Pacific is the region with developing economies, public transport facilities are still under development. In such countries it is easier to adopt EVs in the municipal & private fleets and with flooding investments in such sectors, countries like China, India & Japan are showing a rapid increase in sales of electric buses.

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Co., Ltd., VDL Groep, Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o., etc. are some of the leading players operating in the global electric bus market. Apart from these flagship companies, many startup companies are also increasing their footprint in the global electric bus market by pushing their low-cost products blended with ease of availability. Major electric manufacturing and distribution companies are signing up contracts and partnerships with government and private transit or transport corporations across the globe for better market penetration.



