The global infectious disease diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 39.8billion by 2026 from USD 28.1billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2%

On the other hand, an unfavorable reimbursement scenario is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.



The reagents, kits, and consumablesaccounted for the highest growth rate in theinfectious disease diagnostics market, byproduct& service, during the forecast period

The infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into reagents, kits, and consumables; instruments; and software & services.The reagents, kits, and consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the infectious disease diagnostics market in 2020.



The requirement of reagents, kits and consumables in large numbers compared to instrumentsis the main factor contributing to this segment’s high growth rate. This segment’s market growth can also be attributed to repeat purchases of reagents, kits, and consumables compared to instruments.



HAIs segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on the disease type, the infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into COVID-19, HIV, HAIs, hepatitis, CT/NG, HPV, TB, influenza, and other infectious diseases.The increasing number of cases and the availability of many COVID-19 diagnostic tests are driving the growth of this market.



In 2020, the HAIs segment accounted for the highest CAGR.



Diagnostic Laboratoriessegment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end-users, the infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals & clinics, academic research institutes, and other end users.In 2020, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest CAGR.



This can be attributed to increased test volume of infectious diseases and strengthening healthcare infrastructure for efficient disease diagnosis and treatment.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing regioninfectious disease diagnostics market

The global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Factors such as government efforts to increase awareness about the early detection of diseases and regular health check-ups, continuously rising healthcare expenditure, increasing number of hospitals, clinical diagnostic laboratories in India and China, and strengthening research base for diagnostic procedures across India, China, and Japan are driving the growth of the infectious disease diagnosticsmarket in this region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 20%, Tier 2 - 45%,and Tier 3 -35%

• By Designation: C-level - 30%, D-level - 20%, and Others - 50%

• By Region: North America -36%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 27%, Latin America – 9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 3%



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global infectious disease diagnostics market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product& service, test of testing, technology,disease type, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis ofthe key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



