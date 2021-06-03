The global single-use assemblies market is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 23.3%

New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single-use Assemblies Market by Product, Application, Solution, End User – Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05832192/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure and growing biologics market are also driving the market growth.



By solution segment, the standard solutions accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the single-use assemblies market

Based on solution, the single-use assemblies market is segmented into standard solutions and customized solutions.In 2020, the standard solutions segment accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the single-use assemblies market.



The adoption of standard solutions is high in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industries due to the advantages these solutions offer, such as manufacturing process efficiency with reduced capital costs, improved flexibility with the use of pre-qualified components for building assemblies, reduced implementation time, and more flexibility with production planning.



By application segment, the filtration segment accounted for the largest share of the single-use assemblies market

On the basis of applications, the single-use assemblies market is segmented into filtration, cell culture & mixing, storage, sampling, fill-finish applications, and other applications.In 2020, the filtration segment accounted for the largest share of the single-use assemblies market.



The adoption of single-use assemblies for filtration is increasing rapidly due to their benefits in this application, such as ease of column cleaning, sterilization, packing, and simplified validation and cleaning, which allows more batches to be run.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the single-use assemblies market.



The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing biopharmaceutical market and biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities in Asian countries, rising life science research activities, increasing investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and the growth of the contract R&D sector.



North America: the largest share of the single-use assemblies market

North America accounted for the largest share of the single-use assemblies market. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to its well-established biopharmaceutical industry, wide availability of single-use assemblies offered by market leaders in the region, and increased production of biologics and biosimilars in the region.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Respondent– Supply Side- 67%, Demand Side-33%

• By Designation— CXOs - 18%, Executives - 25%, Mangers - 57%

• By Region— North America - 50%, Europe - 20%, APAC – 20%, RoW- 10%



The single-use assemblies market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain (France), Repligen Corporation (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Entegris, Inc. (US), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), NewAge Industries, Inc. (US), Antylia Scientific (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Romynox B. V. (Netherlands), FlexBiosys Inc. (US), Keofitt A/S (Denmark), Intellitech Inc. (US), Dover Corporation (US), Foxx Life Sciences (US), TSE Industries, Inc. (US), FUJIMORI KOGYO Co., Ltd. (Japan), Michelin Group (France), Cellexus International Ltd. (UK), and Fluid Flow Products, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the single-use assemblies market based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and Rest of the World), Product (Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies, and Other Products), Solutions (Standard Solutions and Customized Solutions) Application (Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage, Sampling, Fill-finish Applications, and Other Applications), and End User (Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies, CROs & CMOs, Academic & Research Institutes). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints opportunities, challenges and trends in the single-use assemblies market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the single-use assemblies market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

