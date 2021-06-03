The global large format display market size is estimated to be USD 13.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 18.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2%

New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Large Format Display Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Type, Technology, Size, Brightness, Installation Location, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04944757/?utm_source=GNW





Service segment to project highest market growth during the forecast period

The services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026 for large format display market, by offering.The high market growth can be attributed to the rising need for display consulting and maintenance services for hardware devices and other services that are repeatedly required by customers throughout the operational life of digital display systems as these displays get adopted in several industries for multiple applications.



Moreover, as more businesses understand the importance of large format displays as ideal digital solutions which could positively impact their business growth, the need for consulting services is expected to increase in the coming years.



Commercial segment is estimated to hold largest market share in 2026

The commercial segment for the large format display market is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2026, by application.The growing adoption of large format display products for information broadcast, advertising, and promotions, and content delivery to increase the customer base and enhance consumer satisfaction in the retail, hospitality, corporate, healthcare, and government sectors is expected to fuel the demand for large format displays in commercial applications.



Also, the growing use of digital technologies in retail outlets and command and control centers is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.



APAC is projected to become the largest geographical market by 2026

APAC is projected to register the largest market size of the large format display market by 2026.The speedy deployment of several macroeconomic policies; rising consumerism; rapid digital revolution, advancing wireless infrastructure; trade and economic integration, and increasing disposable income have accelerated the region’s economic and social growth.



All these factors are expected to create a high-growth potential of digital displays in retail, transportation, public infrastructure, and corporate sectors.



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company: Tier 1 = 20%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 = 50%

• By Designation: C-level Executives = 25%, Directors = 35%, and Others (sales, marketing, and product managers, as well as members of various organizations) = 40%

• By Region: APAC = 25%, North America = 35%, Europe=30%, and ROW=10%



Major players profiled in this report:

The large format display market is dominated by a few established players such as Samsung Electronics (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Leyard Optoelectronic (China), Sony Corporation (Japan), Barco (Belgium), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Goodview Electronics (China), AU Optronics (Taiwan), Unilumin (China), and ViewSonic (US).



Research coverage

This report offers detailed insights into the large format display market based on offering (displays, controllers, mounts, and other accessories, services), type (video walls, standalone displays), technology (LED-backlit LCD, direct-view large-pixel LED, direct-view fine-pixel LED, OLED, projection cube), size(below 40 inches, between 40 and 60 inches, between 60 and 90 inches, between 90 and 120 inches, and above 120 inches), brightness (below 500 nits, between 501 and 1,000 nits, between 1,001 and 2,000 nits, between 2,001 and 3,000 nits, and above 3,001 nits). installation location (indoor, outdoor), application (commercial, infrastructure, institutional, industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) which includes the Middle East, Africa, and South America).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the large format display market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the hearth market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04944757/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________