GRAY AMENDS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH MEREDITH CORPORATION

ATLANTA, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) today confirmed that Meredith Corporation (“Meredith”) recently informed Gray that, after announcing the definitive agreement with Gray, it had received an unsolicited proposal to acquire its Local Media Group (“LMG”) division, including all of Meredith’s broadcast television stations, from another party. Gray subsequently offered to amend the parties’ Merger Agreement to increase the total consideration payable by Gray from approximately $14.50 per share in cash, or $2.7 billion in total enterprise value (after the spin off of Meredith’s National Media Group to the current Meredith shareholders), to $16.99 per share in cash, or $2.825 billion in total enterprise value; to increase certain fees due to the other party under certain termination events under the Merger Agreement; and to make certain other revisions. On June 2, 2021, Gray and Meredith entered into an amendment to reflect the revised terms.



Meredith has informed Gray that its Board of Directors unanimously approved the revised Gray proposal, citing superior certainty of value, regulatory considerations, path to close and expected timing.

Gray remains committed to moving forward with its pending acquisition of Meredith’s local television stations. Gray continues to believe that the proposed Gray/Meredith transaction is in the best interests of the shareholders of both Gray and Meredith, as well as the companies’ respective employees, business partners, and local communities.

Meredith’s Board continues to recommend that its shareholders approve the proposed transaction with Gray. In addition, Meredith shareholders with voting control of approximately 87% of the issued and outstanding Class B common stock of Meredith have entered into a voting and support agreement that generally requires that those shareholders vote their shares in favor of the adoption of the Merger Agreement and take certain other actions to support the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement (including voting against any competing proposal) as long as the Merger Agreement has not been terminated.

Gray continues to expect that the Meredith transaction, even as amended, will be significantly accretive to free cash flow per share. To date, Gray has identified an estimated $55 million in synergies annualized for the first full calendar year following the closing. Including these anticipated $55 million of synergies, the revised purchase price for Gray’s acquisition of Meredith represents a multiple of approximately 8.3 times a blended average of the Meredith television stations’ 2019/2020 operating cash flow.

The transaction is subject to approval by Meredith’s shareholders and customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including certain consents necessary to effectuate the spin-off of Meredith’s National Media Group immediately prior to the closing of Gray’s acquisition of Meredith. Expected strong free cash flow generation through the closing of all pending transactions and throughout 2021 and 2022 is anticipated to allow Gray to deleverage its capital structure following the closing. Assuming a year-end 2021 closing, Gray anticipates that its total leverage ratio, net of all cash, would approximate 5.4 times on a trailing eight-quarter operating cash flow, including estimated annualized synergies from all announced transactions.

About Gray:

Gray Television is a television broadcast company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24% of U.S. television households. During 2020, Gray’s stations were ranked first in 70 markets, and ranked first and/or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore’s audience measurement service. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content, and it is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

