Bitfarms Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer, Management Promotions and Grant of Options

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) ( TSXV: BITF // OTC:BFARF ), today announces the appointment of Jeffrey Lucas as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 14, 2021, as well as two management promotions.



Mr. Lucas brings to Bitfarms extensive international financial and operational experience with public companies listed on the NYSE and Nasdaq. He will be responsible for the oversight of the finance, accounting, and reporting functions with the mandate to raise capital, enhance our corporate communications, expand our investor relations activities, increase analyst coverage, and support and integrate acquisitions as part of building a higher level of financial and operational excellence throughout the Company.

Prior to his corporate roles, Mr. Lucas worked in high yield investment banking with L. F. Rothschild and in institutional money management as a securities analyst with Wells Capital Management. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Public Accountant, having received that certification while with PricewaterhouseCoopers as a member of their technology and industrials practices. Mr. Lucas earned an MBA with emphasis on finance from Harvard Business School and a BA in Economics from Tufts University and studied at the London School of Economics.

“Jeff’s experience in leading and driving operational change at high growth, transformational industrial and technology companies will enable him to make an immediate impact at Bitfarms as we expand internationally and prepare for our expected upcoming listing on Nasdaq. We look forward to Jeff’s strong leadership and he will be an excellent addition to our executive management team,” said Emiliano Grodzki, Bitfarms’ CEO. “In addition, I wish to thank Mauro Ferrara, our interim CFO, for his contributions to Bitfarms over the past seven months. He stepped into our Company at a challenging time in which the industry was experiencing significant change and evolution. "We are pleased that Mauro will help us in transition, with a possible ongoing role as part of our finance staff to be determined. We look forward to our continued work with Mauro and wish him the very best for his career.”

Further strengthening our executive team, Director of Mining Operations, Ben Gagnon, has been named as the Company’s Chief Mining Officer and Nathaniel Port, Director of Finance has been named Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting, both effective June 1, 2021.

“I am particularly pleased to announce the promotions of Nathaniel and Ben,” said Mr. Grodzki, “We are fortunate to have this caliber of talent on our team. Each has contributed significantly to Bitfarms’ growth and development and will be instrumental to achieving our strategic growth plans for 2021 and beyond.”

Mr. Gagnon has been working in the Bitcoin mining industry since 2015. His considerable mining and international experience includes establishing mining operations in China, Canada, and the United States, as well as founding multiple Bitcoin companies and developing technologies, including mining as a service, negative emissions mining (otherwise referred to as turn-key flare gas mitigation) and immersion cooling technology.

Mr. Gagnon joined Bitfarms in December 2019 as Director of Business Development. Recognizing his extensive experience and early contributions to Bitfarms, he was promoted to Director of Mining Operations, where he played a pivotal role in developing and managing our mining strategy and operations.

Mr. Gagnon has a B.Sc. in Economics and International Business from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and an M.Sc. in Internet Computing and E-commerce with a specialty in Cyber Security from Hong Kong University.

Mr. Port joined Bitfarms in 2018 as one of its earliest employees. He is responsible for Bitfarms’ financial reporting and working capital management and serves as the primary interface with the Company’s Big Four audit firm. Mr. Port was instrumental in developing Bitfarms’ finance function and contributed significantly towards the Company’s strategic financial objectives, notably Bitfarms’ listing as the first cryptocurrency company on the TSX Venture Exchange to complete a long-form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission, and the Company’s anticipated upcoming listing on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Prior to joining Bitfarms, Mr. Port worked in in public accounting managing audit engagements for clients primarily in the manufacturing and technology sectors. He graduated with distinction from Concordia University’s John Molson School of Business and placed on CPA Canada’s National Honour Roll.

The Company has granted Mr. Lucas 364,050 incentive stock options, pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan (the “Options”). The Options are exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $5.45, for a period of five years from the date of grant and are subject to vesting conditions.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a Bitcoin mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime.

Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On February 24, 2021, Bitfarms was honoured to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V.

Bitfarms has a diversified production platform with five industrial scale facilities located in Québec. Each facility is 100% powered with environmentally friendly hydro power and secured with long-term power contracts. Bitfarms is currently the only publicly traded pure-play mining company audited by a Big Four audit firm.

