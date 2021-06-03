Medivolve Announces Rebrand, Affirms Momentum in Health-Tech Space Under New Leadership

TORONTO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) a healthcare technology and services company, today announced a rebrand of the company to support its evolution from investment insurer to health-tech disruptor. The new visual identity also unites all assets and subsidiaries under a single Medivolve brand umbrella, further cementing the company’s move toward a powerful, singular mission to create healthier lives. The new branding reflects the long-term strategic vision of Medivolve’s newly appointed CEO, David Preiner, underscored by momentum from a series of recent acquisitions and corporate milestones.



“Medivolve’s rebranding is so much more than a new color palette and logo – it is an opportunity for us to share our renewed vision for the business, for physicians and patients, and the future of healthcare in America,” said David Preiner, CEO of Medivolve. “As we continue to grow, we’re bringing together the pieces to build a SaaS-based health-tech platform that is more valuable than the sum of its parts, and our brand must reflect this model and approach. I’m proud that now, as people all over the country are treated at a Medivolve testing site, they will immediately identify with a brand they can trust to constantly innovate and empower a continuity of care never seen before.”

The company’s new visual identity will be represented on all of its mobile COVID-19, immunology and vaccination testing sites around the United States, where Americans can go for fast, accurate, and accessible testing when and where they need it. Effective immediately, it will discontinue the name “Collections Sites” and operate all assets under the Medivolve corporate name and branding. The rebrand includes a new website, logo, color palette, and refreshed social media channels. Medivolve’s shift to the color red is a purposeful brand decision signifying Medivolve’s passion and energy for improving the future of health management.

As part of this rebrand, Medivolve has created an informative video highlighting its new identity and evolution into an innovative healthcare provider focused on transforming human health management across the United States. Moving forward, Medivolve’s team of medical experts will focus on improving patient care and increasing collaboration with clinicians to offer a more holistic healthcare solution and help create healthier lives.

The rebrand is one of several significant initiatives launched under the company’s new leadership team. In the past several weeks since David Preiner took the helm as CEO, Medivolve announced it has expanded its portfolio of pharmacy acquisitions, with an agreement to acquire Marbella Pharmacy, providing Medivolve immediate access to pharmaceutical distribution throughout the state of California. Medivolve also completed the acquisition of its Electronic Health Record technology, which will serve as its cloud-based platform for improving patient care and increasing collaboration with clinicians.

About Medivolve Inc.

Medivolve Inc. (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) focuses on finding and developing disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and transform human health management. This includes providing convenient and accessible medical services for testing, prevention, and treatment. Medivolve is comprised of a team of renowned global medical and business advisors who are committed to helping fulfill Medivolve’s mission of searching for and investing in breakthrough sciences, technologies, research, or resolutions to empower the betterment of humankind. This panel includes prominent Stanford neurologist and immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. Glenn Copeland, one of North America’s most prominent orthopedic treatment and sports medicine specialists.

