Mindset Selects its Lead Clinical Candidate, MSP-1014, a Next Generation Psychedelic Medicine

TORONTO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that it has selected its lead clinical candidate, MSP-1014, a differentiated psilocybin-based compound from its Family 1 of novel, patent-pending psychedelic compounds to move forward into current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) compliant manufacturing and investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies.

“The selection of Mindset’s first lead candidate, MSP-1014, is a significant milestone in our clinical journey. We are excited to enter the final preclinical development step prior to commencing first-in-human clinical trials. Our next generation psychedelic compounds represent the flourishing evolution of therapeutics to effectively address neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders,” said James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset.

“MSP-1014 demonstrates superior preclinical characteristics in head-to-head comparison with psilocybin and its active metabolite psilocin, including increased safety and efficacy, which we believe will potentially result in lower clinical doses thereby indirectly decreasing safety concerns, and manufacturing advantages. MSP-1014 has the potential to be a safer, more efficacious analog to psilocybin, with reduced potential side effects. Given its chemical profile, we anticipate that MSP-1014 will have the potential to treat mood disorders, including major depressive disorder, substance misuse disorders and end-of-life angst associated with terminal illnesses, including cancer. Therefore, we believe that MSP-1014 has the potential to be a first-in-class psychedelic drug candidate. With our first lead candidate selected, Mindset continues to steadily advance its position in developing innovative next-generation psychedelic therapeutics that couple the life-changing potential of psychedelic drugs with novel and patentable new chemical entities that are more predictable, convenient, and safer than first-generation psychedelics."

Mindset’s Family 1 compounds leverage state-of-the art modern drug design using conjugated and deuterated psilocybin and psilocin design strategies to improve on psilocybin’s potential toxicity and pharmacokinetic profiles. Rodent preclinical studies showed that MSP-1014 displayed superior in vivo and safety profiles in mice compared to psilocybin at a range of doses, and 5-HT2A subtype activation in rats. The superiority to psilocybin is due in part to the incorporation of a conjugated amplification moiety (CAM) that enhances 5-HT2A specific effects while reducing non-specific effects. In addition, the manufacturing process of MSP-1014 precludes the phosphorylation step, one of the most challenging chemical synthesis steps in psilocybin manufacturing.

The Company’s Family 1 includes patent-pending compounds comprising two patent applications with priority dates of February 2020. The Company has run a comprehensive range of specialized in vitro and in vivo tests on its patent-pending novel compounds to select the optimal psychedelic drug candidate for progressing towards human clinical trials. These studies have revealed a high rate of success among many of its compounds (see Mindset's news release of April 29, 2021), giving Mindset an exceptional pool of new drug candidates from which it will continue to identify additional suitable compounds. The Company intends to further develop candidates from Mindset Families 2-4 with the goal of selecting additional lead candidates in the near future.

About Mindset Pharma Inc.

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin as well as its own proprietary compounds.

