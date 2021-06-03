Jowell Global Ltd. Presents Juhao Best Choice Store Business Model At 2021 China (Changshu) International Business Equipment Exposition

Shanghai, China, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jowell Global Ltd. (“JWEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), a company which operates one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms - Juhao Mall in China, today announced that it has presented Juhao Best Choice Store at 2021 China (Changshu) International Business Equipment Exposition to showcase its new innovative online platform plus offline community group-buying retail store business model.

Mr. Zhiwei Xu, CEO and Chairman of the Company introduced Juhao Best Choice Store’s marketing and sales model to officials from Changshu local governments, national supply chain association, national commerce and enterprise association and national grocery products for daily use marketing society during the exposition, which pivots a theme of “Smart Business and Green Innovation”.

Mr. Xu commented: “we believe Juhao Best Choice Store is one of the business models that best represent our new retailing era, which combines online with offline platforms to provide innovative services and good products for local communities. Consumers are able to make purchases via mobile APP and pick up their orders from physical stores in their community, which has transformed traditional shopping experience that had largely separated online from offline.

“JWEL provides Juhao Best Choice Store owners training and financial support to help them cut costs and expand their sales channels. Such efforts would also facilitate the expansion of Juhao Best Choice Store across China. The Company has also launched its live-streaming training initiative that, we believe, will further integrate and expand online and offline sales channels for Juhao Best Choice Store,” Mr. Xu said.

About Jowell Global Ltd.

Jowell Global Ltd. (the “Company”) operates one of China's leading e-commerce platforms for cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products - Juhao Mall. The Company provides its own brand products to customers and sells and distributes other companies' health and nutritional supplements, cosmetics and certain household products on the Juhao Mall platform. In addition, Juhao Mall allows third parties to open their own stores on its platform. The Company has also been selling its products through authorized retail stores all across China, which operate under the brand names of “Love Home Store” or “LHH Store” and “Juhao Best Choice Store”. For more information, please visit https://www.1juhao.com/.

