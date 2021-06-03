Shipa Launches Shipa Cloud to Unburden Developer and DevOps Teams from Growing Kubernetes Complexities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shipa, Corp. , which abstracts away Kubernetes complexity from application deployment and management, today announced the general availability of Shipa Cloud . The new cloud-managed platform offers developers, platform engineers, and DevOps teams a faster, simpler, and more productive way to manage and support cloud native applications – and do so without Kubernetes expertise.



“Kubernetes is a powerful and requisite tool for modern application development but, for too many enterprises now leveraging it, remains frustratingly complex to manage. This is especially true for developers,” said Bruno Andrade, CEO, Shipa. “We launched Shipa in 2020 to take many of those infrastructure tasks off of developers’ plates. We enable developers to focus on application deployment and management, while also empowering DevOps to set up the control and compliance policies they require.”

Many enterprises begin building their own internal developer platform before realizing they are spending far too many resources trying to keep it up – hampering productivity and the developer experience. Shipa Cloud solves this problem. The new Shipa Cloud platform accelerates how fast enterprises can now get started with Shipa’s technology, speeding up enterprises’ development and iteration of cloud-native applications and microservices throughout their organization.

Shipa Cloud provides a secure developer-centric platform for managing and operating applications on Kubernetes, including the automatic creation and deployment of all required Kubernetes objects. The platform works within the application layer, ensuring developers can see an application’s entire context without ever interacting with the infrastructure or even needing to know that Kubernetes is under the hood. With a control plane hosted by Shipa, Shipa Cloud enables DevOps teams to automatically enforce all necessary rules and governance, and plug into their existing stack across ingress, monitoring, alerts, and more.

Features and benefits of Shipa Cloud include:

An intuitive cloud platform built for developers



Shipa Cloud is purpose-built for organizations that need to build and deploy software faster without spending developer time on infrastructure. The platform fits seamlessly into developers’ existing workflow.

Eliminates YAML gluing and Helm charts



By delivering a developer portal driven by policies and governance, Shipa Cloud removes the need for developers to build and maintain a never-ending flow of YAML files and Helm charts to deploy their applications. With Shipa Cloud, they stay focused on deployment and managing their applications without having to touch Kubernetes or kubectl.

Post-deployment observability



Developers get in-depth observability across all applications, statuses, objects, dependencies, and network policies. Shipa Cloud includes pre-built connections into enterprises’ existing management tools, application lifecycle history, version rollbacks, and more.

Easily set policies and governance



For DevOps teams, Shipa Cloud ensures all required policies and governance can be applied across every layer of the application stack – such as networking, security scanning, role-based access control (RBAC), resource consumption, and more.

Out-of-the-box integrations with popular cloud native tools



Shipa Cloud works well with the tools that developer and DevOps teams are already using. An ever-expanding roster of integrations includes HashiCorp Vault, Datadog, JFrog, CircleCI, Traefik, and Istio, among many others.

A one-stop solution – try for free



Shipa Cloud enables developers to try all features free for two weeks, including audit reports, unlimited application deployment, unlimited Kubernetes clusters, CSI integration for persistent applications, APM management, and much more.

Get started with Shipa Cloud and sign up for a free 14-day trial: shipa.io/getting-started/

About Shipa

Shipa delivers a Kubernetes application management platform built for the full application lifecycle. Using Shipa, organizations speed up cloud native application migrations implementations by eliminating persistent workflow inefficiencies. For developers, Shipa provides an application-centric way to develop, deploy, and manage cloud native applications without requiring Kubernetes expertise. For platform and DevOps engineers, Shipa’s framework gives you the ability to implement controls and guardrails while enabling developer experience and speed. Shipa is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4772af8-10bc-4420-969b-2b05f9796a1b