REMINDER : Saputo to Host Webcast to Discuss Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Results and to Present New Global Strategic Plan

MONTREAL, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (“Saputo”) (TSX:SAP) will release its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, June 3, 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held the same day to discuss the financial results as well as to present Saputo's new global strategic plan and overarching growth strategy.

Start time: 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Time)





1:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) Duration: approximately 2 hours





approximately 2 hours Webcast (recommended): https://www.gowebcasting.com/11294

Please note, there will be a visual element to the speakers’ presentation.

Participants are encouraged to join the webcast for full access to the content.





Please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time.

The webcast will be structured as follows:

Remarks on the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter financial results, followed by a question and answer session. Presentation of Saputo’s new global strategic plan, followed by a question and answer session.

The speakers will be:

Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer;

Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary;

Mr. Kai Bockmann, President and Chief Operating Officer, Saputo Inc. and International Sector;

Mr. Carl Colizza, President and Chief Operating Officer (North America) and Dairy Division (USA).

Replay of the conference call and webcast presentation

For those unable to join, the webcast presentation will be archived on Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com) in the “Investors” section, under “Calendar of Events”. A replay of the conference call will also be available until Thursday, June 10, 2021, 11:59 p.m. (ET) by dialling 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 21994019).

About Saputo

Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, the top dairy processor in Australia, and the second largest in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the largest manufacturer of branded cheese and a top manufacturer of dairy spreads. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”.

