Germinator and AREV Nanotech Brands Inc. Sign Distribution Agreement to Provide the Genesis Platform of Surface Disinfection to Global Public Health Commodity Procurement Programs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AREV Nanotech Brands, Inc. (CSE:AREV) (CNSX:AREV.CN) (OTC:AREVF) ("AREV" or the “Company"), a publicly traded life science enterprise, and Germinator, leading sanitizing and disinfecting company, have entered into a definitive agreement to provide the Genesis hypochlorous acid (HOCl) platform of surface disinfection to global public health commodity procurement programs to aid refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) throughout Central and South America, Africa, eastern Europe, and Asia.



Through their partnership, Germinator grants to AREV exclusive rights to distribute Germinator products and use its trademarks and copyrights to any refugee camp, United Nations run facility, UNICEF site or any facility of likeness to the former on a world-wide basis in exchange for AREV publicly-traded shares in the amount equivalent to fifty thousand USD ($50,000) at a price per share equal to twenty-five cents in CAD ($0.25), which amounts to two hundred thousand (261,000) shares of AREV common stock traded on the CSE.

Programs with geographic presence subject to this agreement include: the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, Médecins Sans Frontières, Partners In Health, The U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), Supply Chain Management System (SCMS), John Snow Inc. (JSI), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), International Organization for Migration (IOM), World Food Programme (WFP), International Rescue Committee (IRC), Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Oxfam, Mercy Corps, Catholic Relief Services (CRS), and others.

Refugee and IDP camps continue to experience a profound health crisis related to COVID-19 as well as drug-resistant variants of other infectious diseases, such as Extensively Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis (XDR TB). The distribution partnership between Germinator and AREV will provide refugee and IDP populations with ongoing access to surface disinfectant treatments and air filtration systems to help curtail the transmission of contagious pathogens.

“This collaboration between AREV and Germinator to expand the utility of the Genesis HOCl disinfection solution into the public health venues that are at greatest risk for highly contagious infectious disease will provide demonstratable solutions essential to vulnerable populations,” said Jeff Gill, Founder and CEO of Germinator. “There are over 70 million people subject to significant overcrowding in more than 100 IDP and refugee camps around the world. These camps are being administrated by an unprecedented number of organizations that have continued to express their deepening concerns regarding current overcapacities as it relates to remediating the potential for new epidemics emerging during the current public health crisis.”

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) of the Department of State has stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the greatest health challenges the world has ever faced, stating, “In order to beat COVID-19 in the United States and abroad, keep Americans safe, rebuild our economy, and curb the emergence of variants, we must fight it everywhere it exists.”

USAID is currently providing disinfection supplies to countries where COVID-19 has been identified as epidemiologically significant.

Throughout this partnership, AREV has been assigned distribution rights to Germinator’s platform of disinfecting products, including electrostatic sprayers and drone distribution that dispense Germinator’s disinfectant solution. Germinator’s HOCl disinfecting solution is on the EPA N List of products determined to meet the criteria for use against COVID-19 and other microbes. The solution is a virucide against a wide range of bacteria, including Staphylococcus aureus, MRSA, Salmonella enterica, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and viruses including norovirus, rotavirus, and adenovirus on hard, non-porous, environmental surfaces. It meets the Association of Official Agricultural Chemists (AOAC) germicidal spray standards for Hospital-Grade Disinfection.

There continues to be an immediate need for surface transmission remediation and improved sanitation in refugee and IDP populations as variants of infectious diseases continue to mutate. On January 21, 2021, in a National Security Memorandum on United States Global Leadership to Strengthen the International COVID-19 Response and to Advance Global Health Security and Biological Preparedness, President Biden stated that “U.S. international engagement to combat COVID-19 and advance global health security is an urgent priority—to save lives, promote economic recovery, and develop resilience against future biological catastrophes.”

A similar policy directive has been expressed by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: “Refugees and migrants live and work in often-harsh conditions with inadequate access to health, housing, water, sanitation and other basic services. It is vital for all countries to reduce barriers that prevent refugees and migrants from obtaining health care, and to include them in national health policies.”

“While global health leaders are working to address COVID-19 among key populations in resource-challenged nations, ongoing remediation of deadly pathogens other than COVID-19 is imperative for the prevention of future catastrophic pandemics, which often begin within vulnerable, transient populations,” said Chad S. Johnson, Esq., Special Counsel to AREV and Strategic Policy Advisor to Germinator. “While cases of drug-resistant infections, including HIV and TB, currently remain low in developed countries, the likelihood of rapid spread continues to grow as population size continues to increase,” Johnson concluded.

“International efforts to remediate COVID-19 infections are now being targeted towards refugee and IDP camps where transient populations present extraordinary risks for perpetuating the pandemic while facing food insecurity and intersecting comorbidities and coinfections. This effort between Germinator and AREV presents the opportunity for a definitive demonstration to the international scientific community that these populations can, in fact, receive adequate prevention from a multitude of pathogens, even under exacting conditions that have international implications,” said Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., DVM, MPH, Ph.D., the former U.S. Assistant Surgeon General; Board Member, Global Virus Network; and Advisory Board Member, Institute of Human Virology, University of Maryland; and Germinator Scientific Advisory Board Member.

Dr. Jay Noller, who also sits on Germinator’s Scientific Advisory Board, is currently designing a COVID-19 surface transmission remediation study focused on emerging variants in conjunction with colleagues at the Linus Pauling Institute, Oregon State University.

“Surface remediation of COVID-19 is essential and creates a precedent for other confounding public health threats to vulnerable populations. Germinator’s HOCl Genesis solution complements the continuum of care of essential service provision in these challenging settings and affords enhanced public health protection, which complements the Global Health Security Agenda,” said Dr. Noller.

About Germinator

Founded in 2015, Germinator uses advanced antimicrobial science, and their patent-pending methodology not only sanitizes and disinfects, but provides proven, next-level protection to safely kill viruses, bacteria, and other contaminants to create a more livable, touchable Germinator Safe Zone. If it's been disinfected by Germinator, then it will receive verifiable certification.

About AREV

AREV NanoTec Brands Inc. (“AREV”) produces and sells functional ingredients produced via its proprietary extraction systems. These premium ingredients and products are targeted for the natural health, medical, functional food, nutraceutical, sport nutrition markets for both the human and pet market. AREV’s model is to toll process extraction of targeted essential and functional oils and license its formulations to Licensed Producers in Canada. The company utilizes toll processors in foreign countries to encapsulate and package its formulations that can be sold in traditional distribution channels and online.

