Rockwell Medical, Inc. to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI

WIXOM, Mich., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, today announced that members of its executive management team will be presenting at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI on June 10th at 2:30pm EDT. The conference will be held in a virtual format.



A live webcast of the event will be available from the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at rockwellmed.com. You may also register as an attendee directly to watch the presentation at https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing its next-generation parenteral iron technology platform, Ferric Pyrophosphate Citrate (FPC), which has the potential to lead to transformative treatments for iron deficiency in multiple disease states, reduce healthcare costs and improve patients’ lives. The Company has two FDA-approved therapies indicated for patients undergoing hemodialysis, which are the first two products developed from the FPC platform. Rockwell Medical is also advancing its FPC platform by developing FPC for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients outside of dialysis, who are receiving intravenous medications in the home infusion setting. In addition, Rockwell Medical is one of two major suppliers of life-saving hemodialysis concentrate products to kidney dialysis clinics in the United States. For more information, visit www.RockwellMed.com.

