Verano to Open 34th MÜV™ Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Florida

CHICAGO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of its MÜV™ Dispensary located at 8103 Vineland Ave., Orlando, Florida, which is scheduled to open June 4, 2021 at 10:00am, pending all required approvals.

Verano’s 34th MÜV Dispensary in Florida is conveniently located just off Interstate 4 and International Drive near Orlando’s world-famous theme parks, studios, and attractions. The new MÜV storefront is situated directly across the street from the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets. Florida patients visiting the area will now have convenient access to medical cannabis as they enjoy the surrounding shopping and attractions.

“Orlando gets 65 million visitors every year and we’re confident this location will be popular with both tourists and residents, who are Florida medical cannabis patients. With our dispensary at the corner of Vineland and International Drive, the visibility and accessibility are exceptional,” said John Tipton, President of Verano. “We’re confident our wide range of award-winning products and attentive patient care will be a welcome addition to this community.”

The newest state-of-the-art MÜV Dispensary will offer an extensive selection of award-winning products including MÜV Wana Soft Chew edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, a wide range of vaporizer pens, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays; along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps™ capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels. MÜV also has one of the widest selections of concentrates for patients requesting macro-dosing options.

Patients are encouraged to order at muvfl.com for express pickup or delivery. For more information about the new ADA-compliant Orlando MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensary, including hours and available MÜV products, visit muvfl.com.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Inc. is a leading, vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. The company’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. States, with active operations in 11, which includes nine production facilities comprising approximately 770,000 square feet of cultivation. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands Zen Leaf™ and MÜV, focused on delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at https://verano.com/.

