Terranet Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

Lund, Sweden - June 3rd, 2021 - Terranet AB (Terranet/the Company), (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST). Terranet has announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, an accelerator program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences. Through NVIDIA Inception, Terranet will have opportunities to collaborate with experts and manufacturers across the automotive industry as it advances its breakthrough VoxelFlow™ technology for various use cases.

Terranet’s acceptance into NVIDIA Inception is further recognition from its peers and proof that it's ultra-fast VoxelFlow™ technology is a potential asset across multiple segments of the automotive industry. As VoxelFlow™ is developed, NVIDIA Inception will provide great access to world-leading expertise in AI and commercialisation.

“NVIDIA Inception presents Terranet with an opportunity to work with automotive leaders and develop tailored tech solutions that build upon our tech stack,” said Pär-Olof Johannesson, CEO of Terranet. “As we continue to enhance VoxelFlow™, we see it being applied to ADAS and autonomous vehicles (AV) in various ways. NVIDIA Inception provides us with access to the automotive manufacturers who need our solutions the most, further ensuring that we’re developing the targeted tech they need to keep pedestrians and drivers safe.”

Demonstrated last February in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz, VoxelFlow™ is designed with roadway safety as its core. It’s a stark contrast to slow and existing 2D pixel- based systems, as VoxelFlow™ is a fast and solid-state system that will allow AD/ADAS vehicles to perceive the world in high- speed 3D voxels, endingreducing roadway accidents caused by human error. The system’s hybrid event-based camera and laser approach allows VoxelFlow™ to faster detect obstacles at short distances, when accidents are most likely to occur, significantly shortening the braking distance for the vehicle. Combining low latency with high- resolution images, VoxelFlow™ is the first of its kind, opening the doors to a new standard of vehicle safety technology.

NVIDIA Inception is a program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

Terranet develops software for radio-based solutions and three-dimensional image analysis for advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles (ADAS and AV). In-line with Scandinavia’s rich history of bringing innovative safety measures to the automobile industry, Terranet is pioneering breakthrough safety technology for the ADAS and AV industries at its headquarters in Lund, Sweden and its development sites in Kiev, Ukraine and in Stuttgart, Germany. Terranet Holding AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST). https://terranet.se/en

