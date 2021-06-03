Talaris Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations on FCR001 at the Virtual 2021 American Transplant Congress

BOSTON and LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TALS), a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases, and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders, announced upcoming presentations of data from the company’s Phase 2 study of FCR001 at the American Transplant Congress taking place virtually June 4-9, 2021.



The accepted oral presentation includes data on the company’s analysis of peripheral blood chimerism as a biomarker for transplantation tolerance. Phase 2 data indicate that one, three, six, and 12-month chimerism levels are highly correlated with each other and increasingly predictive over time of the ability to withdraw immunosuppression at one year, suggesting that whole blood and T-cell chimerism could be a valuable surrogate marker of the ability to discontinue immunosuppression at one year without rejection of the transplanted organ.

In addition, a poster will report on the long-term follow-up of the company’s Phase 2 trial in living donor kidney transplant recipients. Among the 37 subjects administered FCR001, 26 displayed durable chimerism allowing for full withdrawal of immunosuppression, and updated data show that all stable chimeric subjects remain rejection-free with a minimum follow-up of four years and the longest follow-up of almost 12 years.

The company will also be delivering two invited presentations and two sponsored virtual lounge sessions.

INVITED ORAL PRESENTATIONS

Title: “Cellular Therapy to Modify the Recipient Immune System”

Presenter: Suzanne Ildstad, Talaris Therapeutics

Session Title: New Approaches to Tackling Alloimmunity

Date & Time: Friday, June 4, 3:00 p.m. ET

Title: “Peripheral Blood Hematopoietic Chimerism: A Robust Biomarker for Transplantation Tolerance”

Session Title: What’s Hot and What’s New

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 9, 12:25 p.m. ET

ORAL ABSTRACT PRESENTATION

Title: “Peripheral Blood Hematopoietic Chimerism: A Robust Biomarker for Transplantation Tolerance”

Presenter: David Tollerud, Talaris Therapeutics

Session Title: Biomarkers, Immune Assessment and Clinical Outcomes - I

Abstract: 18

Date & Time: Saturday, June 5, 5:05 p.m. ET

POSTER PRESENTATION

Title: “Long-Term Follow-Up of a Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Induce Tolerance in Living Donor Renal Transplant Recipients”

Presenter: Joe Leventhal, M.D., Ph.D., Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Session Title: Tolerance: Clinical Studies

Abstract: 685

SPONSOR CONNECT SESSIONS

Session 1: Sunday, June 6, 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET

Presenter: Suzanne Ildstad, Talaris Therapeutics

Title: FCR001 Investigational Cellular Therapy in Living Donor Kidney Transplantation

Session 2: Monday, June 7, 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET

Presenter: Nancy Krieger, Talaris Therapeutics

Title: FCR001 Investigational Cellular Therapy in Living Donor Kidney Transplantation

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing investigational, one-time, allogeneic cell therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases, and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris maintains corporate offices in Boston, Mass., and its cell processing facility in Louisville, Ky.

