CareDx to Participate in 42nd Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced today the Company plans to participate in the 42nd Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference.



CareDx’s management will be participating in the Goldman Sachs Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 1:40 p.m Pacific time / 4:40 p.m. Eastern time. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx’s website at: investors.caredxinc.com.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

