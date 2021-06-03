New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089326/?utm_source=GNW





The analyst has estimated that the total market for Engineering Plastics Compounds would be around $x million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of x% during the forecast period 2021-2031. An excellent alternative to metal, glass or even ceramics, Engineering plastic compounds are being increasingly finding place in most demanding applications owing to their mechanical strength, heat resistance, and chemical attack resistance properties. They have found unique potential in applications such as automotive and industrial, renewable energy, medical technology and transport. Engineering plastic compounds encompasses a number of plastics under its umbrella, among which polyamide, polycarbonate, Styrenics (ABS & SAN), Poly butylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polyoxymethylene (POM), Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) and Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) are the most prominent one’s.



What are the Challenges in the Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market?



Polycarbonate plastics are difficult to recycle mechanically due to the low quality of the recovered material, while many chemical recycling processes use harsh reagents or conditions. Since polycarbonate is made up of petroleum and is non-biodegradable its landfills have proven to be a nightmare. It is of concern that the accidental dumping of plastics into oceans have resulted in mammals and birds starving to death and fish ingesting toxins that may make them dangerous to eat. Annually, large amounts of CDs are discarded worldwide. The non-biodegradable polycarbonate results in serious pollution issues. Although there are techniques being devised to recycle CDs, these are not very suitable and innovative methods. Further to this, recycling of plastic compounds has proven to be a far biggest challenge as it involves different combinations of dyes, fillers, and additive added to the polymers, which leads possess different melting points and other properties.



Regional Analysis



Asia Pacific region is predicted to hold the largest share in the engineering plastics compound market owing to rapidly growing economies such as China and India, and ASEAN countries including Malaysia and Thailand. The major factor driving their growth is the increasing investments due to the high consumption of engineering plastic compounds. Owing to the increase in disposable income, the consumer buying pattern has changed; it has been influenced by globalization and westernization. These countries are also attracting attention of foreign investors to set up manufacturing plants and generate employment and revenue in the countries. This has created many opportunities for global manufacturers to set up their plants in the emerging economies.



Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Segmentation



By Type

. Polycarbonate (PC) Compound

. Polyamide (PA) Compound

. Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Compound

. Polyacetal/Polyoxymethylene (POM) Compound

. PBT Compound

. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Compound

. Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Compound

. Thermoplastic Elastomer Compound

. Others (UHMWPE, LCP ASA, PI, PVDF, etc.)



By Application

. Automotive

. Aerospace

. Electrical and electronics

. Building and construction

. Consumer goods and appliances

. Medical

. Others (Packaging, Industrial applications including abrasion-resistant and corrosion-resistant liners, etc.)



By Region

. North America

. Europe

. Asia Pacific

. Latin America

. Middle East & Africa



Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 18 key national markets by each type and applications mentioned in the scope of our study- See forecasts for the Engineering Plastic Compounds market in the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Russia, Japan, China, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa among other prominent economies.



Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top Engineering Plastic Compound providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.



Leading Players:

. BASF SE

. Idemitsu Kosan Company Ltd.

. SABIC

. Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

. Lanxess AG

. Covestro AG

. Elix Polymers

. Celanese Corporation

. Suzhou Siko New Material Technology Co., Ltd.



The comprehensive report offers market estimation and forecast for the period ranging 2021 - 2031 for leading national markets and rest of the world. Moreover, the report contains dedicated leading companies covering 14 leading producers in the field of Engineering Plastic Compounds.



