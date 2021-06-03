Global Helicopter Tourism Market Report 2021-2028

Dublin, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Helicopter tourism Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Tourism Type and Ownership Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The helicopter tourism market was valued at US$ 745 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1014.9 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.94% from 2020 to 2028.



Accretion Aviation; Bird's Eye View Helicopters LLC; Liberty helicopter; Cape Town Helicopters; Helicopter Flight Services, Inc.; Maverick Aviation Group; Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters; Zip Aviation; Heli Chicago, and Lisbon Helicopters are among a few major players operating in the global helicopter tourism market.

The tourism industry has spurred stupendously over the years and is at a constant rise. The demand for tourism among every class of society has led to the emergence of various types of tourism methods.

Roadway's tourism has dominated the industry for a long period, however newer robust tourism methods are emerging in the recent years, such as waterways-based tourism and aerial tourism. The increase in disposable income among the masses in developed countries as well as developing countries has resulted in rise in aerial tourism through helicopter. This factor has positively impacted on the helicopter tourism market.



The helicopter tourism market is segmented on the basis of tourism type and ownership type. Based on tourism type, the market is segmented into general tourism and customized tourism. The tourism type segment is expected to see significant growth during the forecast period. Based on ownership type, the helicopter tourism market is segmented into fractional ownership and charter service. The ownership type segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting every business globally since December 2019. The continuous growth in the number of virus-infected patients compelled governments to put a bar on transportation of humans and goods. The tourism sector witnessed severe losses due to travelling restrictions imposed by several country's government across the world which led drastic fall down of visitors at tourist places.

Additionally, the social or physical distancing measures imposed by governments have put limitations on the social gathering at tourist destinations. These adversities led to the reduction in the business volume of helicopter tourism market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Helicopter Tourism Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions

4.4 PEST Analysis



5. Helicopter Tourism Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Growth in Tourism Industry Paired with Positive Economic Outlook

5.1.2 Increasing Interest towards Aerial Sightseeing

5.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Heli Taxi Service

5.2 Key Market Restraint

5.2.1 Striking Number of Past Helicopter Accidents

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Widening Scope in the Emerging Economies

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Emergence of Autonomous Flight Technology

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

5.5.1 Helicopter Tourism Market Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Helicopter Tourism Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Helicopter Tourism Market Overview

6.2 Global Helicopter Tourism Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning- Top Five Players



7. Helicopter Tourism Market Analysis - By Tourism Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Helicopter Tourism Market Breakdown, By Tourism Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 General Tourism

7.4 Customized Tourism



8. Helicopter Tourism Market Analysis - By Ownership Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Helicopter Tourism Market Breakdown, By Ownership Type, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Fractional Ownership

8.4 Charter Service



9. Global Helicopter Tourism Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development



12. Company Profiles

Accretion Aviation

Bird's Eye View Helicopters LLC

Liberty helicopter

Cape Town Helicopters

Helicopter Flight Services, Inc.

Maverick Aviation Group

Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters

Zip Aviation

Heli Chicago

Lisbon Helicopters

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1ec72



