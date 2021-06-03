New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Africa Two-Wheeler Tire Market, By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Tire Type, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05909098/?utm_source=GNW



Africa two-wheeler tire market stood at around 7.49 million units in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.16% by volume in the forecast period. There is a robust growth in two-wheeler sales and due to this the fleet size of the region is increasing remarkably. According to United Nations, climate change, increasing temperatures and sea levels, changing precipitation patterns and extreme weather conditions are changing socio-economic conditions in African countries. This trend is impacting road infrastructure and hence tire replacement frequency is increasing in the African countries. These factors are aiding the sales of two-wheeler tires in the region and are anticipated to govern the growth in the forecast period also. Continuous business expansion of the worlds’ leading tire companies in the region, by increasing their product portfolio and customer outreach through more dealer addition is anticipated to increase the competition in the Africa two-wheeler tire market over the course of the next five years.

Africa two-wheeler tire market can be segmented based on vehicle type, by demand category, by radial vs bias, by country and by company.In terms of vehicle type, motorcycle tires dominated the overall Africa two-wheeler tire market owing to an increase in the demand for motorcycles for personal transportation and increasing sporting activities across the region.



These drivers are anticipated to govern the growth of motorcycle tires across the region in the forecast period also.In terms of demand category, the replacement market is dominating the Africa two-wheeler tire market by a huge share.



This is due to the shortage of two-wheeler manufacturing plants in African countries.Moreover, tire replacement frequency of the consumers is increasing, therefore with growing fleet size of the countries, replacement category is poised to dominate the market in the next five years as well.



In terms of radial vs bias, the market share of bias tires is dominating the Africa two-wheeler tire market due to the reason that in African countries most consumers prefer two-wheelers for commuting and in these two wheelers, bias tires are used in abundance. Radial tires, on the other hand are mostly used in motorcycles for adventure and sports activities which are comparatively are in less use in Africa. On the basis of country, the market is segmented across Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Angola, South Africa, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Libya, Djibouti and rest of the Africa. Owing to the greater fleet size of Nigeria and Egypt, these countries accounted for significant share in the Africa two-wheeler market.

Michelin Group, Bridgestone Corporation, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Continental AG, Dunlop Ltd., etc. are some of the leading players operating in the Africa two-wheeler tire market. Apart from these flagship companies, many Chinese players are also increasing their footprint in the Africa two-wheeler tire market by launching their low-cost products.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Africa two-wheeler tire market, in terms of value as well as volume, from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the Africa two-wheeler tire market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast Africa two-wheeler tire market based on Vehicle Type, Radial vs Bias and OEM vs Replacement.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Africa two-wheeler tire market.

• To examine competitive developments such as business growth opportunities, new product development, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in the Africa two-wheeler tire market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for the Africa two-wheeler tire market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Africa two-wheeler tire market.

The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of tire dealers and distributors in Africa two-wheeler tire market.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include vendors and service providers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, application, distribution channel and regional presence of all the tire distributors and dealers across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size for Africa two-wheeler tire using a bottom-up technique, wherein manufacturers’ volume sales data for different applications, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Multiple secondary sources such as directories, databases such as OICA, Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU), Company Websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied for the Africa two-wheeler tire market research by TechSci Research.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



In this report, the Africa two-wheeler tire market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Africa Two-Wheeler Tire Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Motorcycle

o Scooter / Moped

• Africa Two-Wheeler Tire Market, By Radial vs Bias:

o Radial

o Bias

• Africa Two-Wheeler Tire Market, By OEM vs Replacement:

o OEM

o Replacement

• Africa Two-Wheeler Tire Market, By Country:

o Nigeria

o Egypt

o Kenya

o Angola

o South Africa

o Tanzania

o Ethiopia

o Zimbabwe

o Sudan

o Libya

o Djibouti

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Africa two-wheeler tire market.



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

