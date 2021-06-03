Launching Project Miller Microsite

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company" or “Canada Carbon”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) is proud to launch the Miller Project microsite and its official logo. This microsite (https://projectmiller.ca/) is a new step in informing the public and stakeholders about the Project. It was officially presented at the virtual information session for stakeholders held on May 25, 2021. This microsite is now the place to easily find all documents, information, press releases and videos about the Miller Project.



Canada Carbon has been working over the last few months to develop this new participatory platform in order to meet the Company's need to establish a space in French and English where the community of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge and the various stakeholders concerned by the Project can be informed and consulted. In addition, registration to this stakeholder forum will allow people to be notified of updates, news, participate in consultation activities, give their opinions and send their questions.

“Our goal in launching the new microsite is to provide stakeholders with factual, relevant and understandable information about the Miller Project on an easy tonavigate platform. We hope that it will be a tool to establish a constructive and positive dialogue,'' says interim CEO Olga Nikitovic.

Canada Carbon is pleased to share the full recording of its virtual information meeting held on May 25, 2021 on the microsite. "We are making the entire presentation available and providing a written version of the session in both French and English to allow for better understanding for all of our stakeholders. In addition, questions asked during the evening and those received since will also be answered and the content will be available on our microsite in the coming weeks," said Valérie Pomerleau, Director of Public Affairs and Communications.

The virtual meeting was the first of many and, as soon as the COVID situation allows, Company representatives will organize face-to-face discussions.

For further information:

Olga Nikitovic

Interim CEO

Canada Carbon Inc.

info@canadacarbon.com

Valerie Pomerleau

Director Public Affairs and Communications

Canada Carbon Inc.

vpomerleau@canadacarbon.com

(819) 856-5678

