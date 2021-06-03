Global Ion Implanter Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Amtech Systems, Applied Materials and Intevac Among Others

Dublin, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ion Implanter Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the ion implanter market and it is poised to grow by $368.86 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report on ion implanter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing investments in fabrication facilities and growing integration of ICs in automobiles.
The ion implanter market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the rise in demand for LEDs as one of the prime reasons driving the ion implanter market growth during the next few years.
The report on ion implanter market covers the following areas:
- Ion implanter market sizing
- Ion implanter market forecast
- Ion implanter market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ion implanter market vendors that include Advanced Ion Beam Technology Inc., Amtech Systems Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Axcelis Technologies Inc., Intevac Inc., ion beam services SA, Ionoptika Ltd., Nissin Electric Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and ULVAC Inc.. Also, the ion implanter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- High-current implanter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medium-current implanter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- High-energy implanter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Advanced Ion Beam Technology Inc.
- Amtech Systems Inc.
- Applied Materials Inc.
- Axcelis Technologies Inc.
- Intevac Inc.
- ion beam services SA
- Ionoptika Ltd.
- Nissin Electric Co. Ltd.
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
- ULVAC Inc.
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
