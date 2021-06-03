Cogent Growth Partners Advises Aldridge in Simultaneous Acquisitions of Tarrant Technology and ENTRUST Technology Consulting Services

ATLANTA, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogent Growth Partners, a buy-side advisor and intermediary for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the IT Services sector, today announced the successful closings of two transactions with Aldridge, a leading IT services provider with offices in Texas and Seattle. In March, Aldridge acquired Tarrant Technology, a Fort Worth-based managed technology and services provider, as well as ENTRUST Technology Consulting Services, which supports the technology needs of small- to mid-sized businesses. Financial terms of the two independent acquisitions were not disclosed.



“Cogent has been advising Aldridge, a serial acquirer, for a decade and these two most recent acquisitions mark the second time we have closed two transactions for them at the same time,” said George Sierchio, Executive Vice President and Senior Partner, Cogent Growth Partners. “Aldridge always challenges us to find companies within their M&A criteria and then perform our intermediary services to craft and close a deal that works for everyone. I am proud to say that Cogent has delivered on that challenge in more than a dozen acquisitions.”

Cogent identified Tarrant and ENTRUST as potential acquisition candidates for Aldridge, in part, due to the two companies’ strong talent pools. In the dual transactions, Aldridge gained a wealth of IT talent with a proven track record of creating and deploying technical solutions to increase efficiency, accommodate growth and help improve revenue generation of small- to medium-sized business. The added human capital coming from these most recent acquisitions will help Aldridge provide more small businesses with the technology assistance they need but may not be able to attract and retain.

“Cogent deeply understands our core values and culture,” said Patrick Wiley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldridge. “They knew bringing Tarrant and ENTRUST to the table would be of interest to us, and they made the process easy. Now that these two companies are part of Aldridge, we can assign highly qualified IT professionals to any client in any corner of Texas quickly.”

Aldridge is a technology management, consulting and outsourcing company specializing in providing best-fit IT and cloud computing solutions to midsize companies and small organizations that are growing. The company’s acquisition-fueled growth strategy requires that it pursue IT services companies with similar values and cultures to streamline the post-transaction integration process, one of the most difficult phases of an acquisition.

