Slinger Bag CEO Mike Ballardie To Be Interviewed For Newsmax-TV Tennis Tech Feature

BALTIMORE, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTCQB: SLBG ), a sports brand launched in 2020 and focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, will be featured on the “National Report” show on Newsmax-TV, hosted by Emmy award-winning Emma Rechenberg and Emmy-nominated Shaun Kraisman. Slinger Bag’s CEO Mike Ballardie will join Serena Williams’ coach and Slinger Bag Ambassador Patrick Mouratoglou live on the show, scheduled for Thursday 3rd June (11:50am EST), to talk about how new tennis technology is shaking up the game of tennis globally. The interview can be viewed on satellite and cable, on the Newsmax App, online streaming service, or at newsmaxtv.com .



The Slinger Bag, the world’s most portable tennis ball launcher, launched in 2020 has quickly become the hottest new product in tennis, generating high profile media coverage in authoritative titles such as Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and The Financial Times. Slinger Bag is now sold in 45+ countries on five continents and has achieved distribution deals worth over $200M over the next five years.

The advent of the 2021 summer tennis event schedule, and in particular the French Open, means tennis is now very much in the spotlight, and the show will be discussing how new tennis technology, such as the game-changing Slinger Bag, is disrupting the game of tennis. It will explore how this new tech has facilitated access to tennis during the pandemic, and how it is increasing post-pandemic participation.

According to Slinger Bag’s CEO, Mike Ballardie, “It’s an honor to have been invited onto the show and especially to be sharing a stage with Patrick, one of the world’s foremost tennis coaches. Our success to date has been a hot topic in the sports media for quite a while and we’re delighted by all the brand buzz we’re receiving. We’re at the forefront of a surge in global tennis participation, with four million more people playing the game in 2020 than 2019, and our product is recognized as a great facilitator as it negates the need for both playing partners and courts.”

Slinger Bag enables tennis players to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveways or in any other available open space. Slinger Bag is lightweight, wheeled like a trolley bag, and easily transported in the trunk of the smallest saloon or sedan car. It also provides players the versatility to store all of their tennis gear including racquets, shoes, towels and accessories. At the average price of two to three performance tennis racquets, Slinger Bag is highly affordable when compared to traditional ball machines with similar performance. The Company is now developing launchers for other ball sports as well as a disruptive artificial intelligence application to help players optimize their game.

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com.

ENDS

For Investor Relations inquiries or to sign up to receive the latest news visit slingerbagir.com or contact investors@slingerbag.com or 443-407-7564

For U.K, Europe, New Zealand and Russia contact the UK Press Office, Joe Murgatroyd, Press@slingerbag.com, at Brandnation, +44(0)207 940 7294

For Slinger Bag media enquiries in U.S & CANADA contact the US Slinger Bag Press Office, Brenna Byrne at UpRoar PR, bbyrne@uproarpr.com 312-607-8117.

Slinger Bag Legal Counsel: Kalfa Law. Contact: shira@kalfalaw.com

About Slinger Bag®: Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger Bag® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patented, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

Slinger Bag Disclaimer: Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment