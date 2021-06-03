Worldwide Helicopter Blades Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Helicopter Blades Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the helicopter blades market and it is poised to grow by $122.26 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report on the helicopter blades market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of advanced composite materials in helicopter blades and increase in the adoption of helicopters in multiple applications.

The helicopter blades market analysis includes the product segments geographic landscape. This study identifies the introduction of new and modernized helicopters as one of the prime reasons driving the helicopter blades market growth during the next few years.

The report on helicopter blades market covers the following areas:

Helicopter blades market sizing

Helicopter blades market forecast

Helicopter blades market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading helicopter blades market vendors that include Airbus SE, Carson Helicopters Inc., Ducommun Inc., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Kaman Corp., Lisi Aerospace SAS, Lockheed Martin Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, The Boeing Co., and Van Horn Aviation LLC. Also, the helicopter blades market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Main rotor blades - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Tail rotor blades - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Airbus SE

Carson Helicopters Inc.

Ducommun Inc.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Kaman Corp.

Lisi Aerospace SAS

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Melrose Industries Plc

The Boeing Co.

Van Horn Aviation LLC

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3b5n9