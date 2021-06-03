Willie Cecil Joins FLYHT as Company Launches Industry Leading AFIRS Edge with World’s First 5G wQAR

CALGARY, Alberta, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) announced today that industry veteran Willie Cecil has been hired by FLYHT as Sales Director, effective May 3, 2021. Additionally, FLYHT announced today that it will launch sales of AFIRS Edge, an industry leading LTE/5G wireless Quick Access Recorder (wQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID) product and edge computing platform, with the first installs planned for late 2021.

Willie Cecil is a recognized industry innovator who has spent the last 20 years advancing industry changing technologies to a range of customers across the aerospace ecosystem. At FLYHT, he will drive product direction and provide sales and marketing support for the Actionable Intelligence (“AI”) products FLYHT is currently deploying globally to customers, as well as AFIRS Edge and other products in the development pipeline.

AFIRS Edge will be key to the global shift in replacing all 2G/3G technology. A future option for Iridium Certus is also included in the design and will be released in 2022. Full product details will be announced at the AEEC EFB Users Forum next week.

“FLYHT’s continued investment in top talent like Willie, as well as our ongoing investment in developing solutions such as AFIRS Edge, demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that optimal resources are in place to support the restart of a critical global industry,” said Derek Taylor, FLYHT’s VP Sales and Marketing. “Willie brings tremendous vision, strong knowledge, and deep relationships that will be instrumental in building out solutions for our customers. Combined with cutting edge new products such as AFIRS Edge and our Actionable Intelligence suite of software tools currently being tested by customers, I am confident that FLYHT will continue to be a leading provider of solutions to support the industry as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Willie stated, “I have spent my career in this industry that I love, and it is great to join a team of committed and enthusiastic professionals who are delivering ground-breaking innovation in that industry. I am excited about the avionics solutions and software services that FLYHT has built and continues to deploy, and I am sure that these products will better position airlines for more efficient and reliable operations as the pandemic is put behind us.”

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS™, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR™, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our latest presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com

