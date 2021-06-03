OpsRamp Fuels Sales Growth with New Channel Leadership and Partner Program Enhancements

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp , a leading platform for modern digital operations management, has appointed Paul Brodie to the position of Vice President of Global Channel Sales. Brodie, who has 15+ years of channel leadership experience with Brocade Communications, Virtana, and NEC, takes over a program that has grown significantly over the past year due to OpsRamp’s “100% Channel Engagement” strategy.



In conjunction with the announcement that Paul Brodie has joined OpsRamp as its new channel chief, OpsRamp is rolling out a series of updates to its partner program, including a more partner-friendly profit-sharing model, enhanced lead-sharing, and more comprehensive sales assistance, complete with sales and technical training, co-marketing and demand generation, and selling resources. OpsRamp also has committed to expanding its channel team with dedicated regional Channel Account Executives and Solution Engineers for technical sales support. OpsRamp channel focus and expertise has led to an increase in the number of partner-involved sales deals by over 50% since crystalizing its strategy in late 2020.

The OpsRamp Partner Program is designed to help both technology and solution partners build expertise around hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure management, with a deep product and customer focus, so they can expertly serve their customers, differentiate their practice, and grow a profitable hybrid infrastructure monitoring and AIOps business worldwide. As part of that commitment, OpsRamp is delivering an innovative profit-sharing model that will deliver predictable and significant profit margins on all partner-led deals across the organization.

OpsRamp’s digital operations platform delivers observability, machine learning, and process automation to help IT organizations manage systems across hybrid and multi-cloud environments so its customers can focus on innovation, growth, and customer satisfaction. It currently manages millions of IT resources across hybrid and public clouds, analyzing billions of metrics on a daily basis.

“We’ve taken a ‘partner-first’ approach to the market and are committed to driving continued momentum through our already strong channel,” said Paul Brodie, Vice President of Global Channel Sales OpsRamp. “Our loyal partners are now receiving greater margins and warmer leads from the OpsRamp sales team, and we’ll ensure that every deal, regardless of origin, will involve a partner. We are excited to work alongside our partners to increase OpsRamp’s awareness and adoption in the market.”

Joe Madden, Founder and President of Greenlight Group , an OpsRamp partner, had this to say about the new program: "Finding a better way to simplify the growing complexity of hybrid infrastructure environments has been a growing need among our enterprise customers. The OpsRamp platform not only solves the need for operational efficiency but the OpsRamp Partner Program has also been simple – from partnership with the marketing team on shared demand-generation activities to engaging with their knowledgeable sales team on customer engagements."

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp is the SaaS-based digital operations management platform designed to deliver the monitoring, machine learning, and process automation that enterprise IT teams need to make sure their services are performing across hybrid, multi-cloud, and on-prem infrastructure. The world’s most respected enterprises and service providers trust OpsRamp for availability, performance management, and efficient delivery of services across their organizations. It’s digital operations for today’s digital businesses. For more information, visit www.opsramp.com.

