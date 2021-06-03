LiquidityBook Adds Sayant Chatterjee as Chief Operating Officer

New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidityBook, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based provider of buy- and sell-side trading solutions, today announced the hire of Sayant Chatterjee as Chief Operating Officer. In his role, he will drive strategic alignment across all departments and help execute plans for expansion, with a primary focus on enhancing LiquidityBook’s sell-side products and services. He will be based in the firm’s New York office.

A veteran in the capital markets technology space with over 20 years of experience working with the broker-dealer community to design and deliver complex global solutions, Mr. Chatterjee will help scale LiquidityBook’s sell-side product suite and deepen its commitment to this aspect of its business. He will play a key role in bringing LiquidityBook’s industry-leading POEMS (portfolio, order, and execution management system) to a greater number of market participants.

Mr. Chatterjee joins LiquidityBook from JonesTrading, where he served as Chief Information Officer for over seven years. In this role, he spearheaded product development initiatives to create industry-leading trading services across all of Jones’ business lines. Prior to Jones, Mr. Chatterjee was at Fidessa for nearly 13 years and worked on all aspects of the business, including implementation, product management and strategy, as well as expanding the company’s presence in Asia. He holds a B.S. from State University of New York at Stony Brook.

Commenting on Mr. Chatterjee’s hire, LiquidityBook Chief Revenue Officer Sean Sullivan said: “Adding Sayant to the team is emblematic of our ongoing commitment to the sell side. Broker-dealers are looking for more efficient, cost-effective systems in a very competitive space and amid shrinking margins. As such, they require an OMS with the latest in SaaS technology and a transparent, intuitive business model. Sayant has been at the forefront of this transition away from legacy products and business practices and will immediately make an impact on our ongoing efforts. His wealth of industry experience and deep engagement with the sell-side community are exceptional, and we look forward to bringing him aboard.”

Mr. Chatterjee added: “Whether at a broker-dealer or on the vendor side, I have spent my career learning about the unique needs of and challenges faced by sell-side firms. As a longtime client of LiquidityBook, I have a firsthand knowledge of their great operating model, ease of configuration and deployment and ability to keep up with the ever-shifting needs of the broker community. Joining their team represents a rare opportunity to help deliver a truly transformative solution backed by client service and technology teams that are second to none. I could not be more excited to get started.”

This is the latest move in what has been a fruitful year for LiquidityBook. Earlier this month, the firm announced the hire of Frank Kost as Head of Sell-Side Business Development, North America. Both hires come on the heels of a successful minority funding round in which Primus Capital Partners took a stake in the company.

About LiquidityBook

LiquidityBook is a leading SaaS-based provider of buy- and sell-side trading solutions, including order management, portfolio management, execution management, FIX network connectivity, compliance and pre- and post-trade processing. Founded in 2005, the LiquidityBook platform is trusted by many of the industry’s most sophisticated buy- and sell-side firms globally to power their trading workflows. For more information please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact sales@liquiditybook.com.

