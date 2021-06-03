Garfunkel Wild Adds Another Lateral Partner

STAMFORD, Conn., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garfunkel Wild, P.C., a premier law firm with a specialty in health law, is pleased to announce the arrival of Elisabeth A. Pimentel as a partner in the firm’s Health Care and Corporate Practice Groups. Ms. Pimentel who will be based in the firm’s Connecticut office joins from Wiggin and Dana, LLP.



“Growing our Health Care and Corporate practice in Connecticut – and nationwide – has been an ongoing strategic focus for us,” said Garfunkel Wild Chairman, Andrew Blustein. “Lis’ experience working on a variety of corporate and regulatory issues for health care providers will be a great addition to our multi-disciplinary health care team."

Ms. Pimentel brings experience advising clients with respect to mergers, acquisitions, and affiliations, medical foundations, and professional services and employment agreements. Her regulatory practice encompasses certificate of need matters, licensure issues, and counseling nonprofit organizations with governance and tax-exemption questions.

Ms. Pimentel will re-unite with former colleague Merton G. Gollaher who joined Garfunkel Wild in 2019. “Lis’ arrival bolsters our strong health care team and will help us continue to meet clients’ needs for sophisticated counsel with a commitment to quality and value,” said Mr. Gollaher. “I am excited to share Garfunkel Wild’s culture with Lis which enables individuals to learn and grow while fostering collaboration and team work. I am confident the opportunity to collaborate with an impressive set of attorneys across many diverse practice specialties in Connecticut and elsewhere will take her practice to the next level and provide the best possible service to her clients.”

The appointment of Ms. Pimentel further illustrates the firm’s continued focus on strategic planning, including attorney development and growth into new markets and practice areas. “Chambers USA 2021 nearly doubled our firm’s Health Care Practice rankings, recognizing for the first time our practice in Connecticut, in addition to New York and New Jersey,” said Mr. Blustein. “This recognition speaks to the experience, knowledge and reputation of our Health Care attorneys in every office and reflects our commitment to serving the needs of the health care industry at the highest level and to attracting top talent like Lis to our firm.”

Prior to private practice, Ms. Pimentel was a judicial intern for the Honorable Alfred V. Covello, Senior United States District Judge for the District of Connecticut, and for six years was an officer in the United States Navy where she conducted research in the field of medical education and simulation-based training technology.

Ms. Pimentel received her J.D. with high honors and an intellectual property certificate from The University of Connecticut School of Law where she was the Business Manager for the Connecticut Law Review. She received her B.A. in chemistry with a concentration in cell molecular biology from Colby College.

Garfunkel Wild, P.C. is a full service law firm providing assistance to a broad range of clients, including hospitals, health care systems and other health care facilities, organizations, practitioners and technology companies. With over 85 attorneys, the firm and its lawyers are ranked in Chambers USA, The Best Lawyers in America© and Super Lawyers. For more, visit www.garfunkelwild.com.

