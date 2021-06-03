Save-the-Date Reminder for Cardlytics’ Virtual Investor Day on June 10

ATLANTA, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX), one of the largest digital advertising platforms, will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, June 10. The company's executive team is scheduled to begin presentations at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Investor Day is expected to last approximately four hours.



Presenting executives and key topics to discuss will include:

Lynne Laube, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer and Andy Christiansen, Chief Financial Officer Opening remarks





Michael Akkerman, Chief Product & Strategy Officer

New user experience and self-serve platform targets Bridg and Dosh supplemental efforts for the Cardlytics core product





Ross McNab, President of North America Advertising

Sales deep dive, including integration strategies for Dosh and Bridg Progress and opportunities with advertising agencies and CPGs





Farrell Hudzik, Executive Vice President, Financial Institutions

New opportunities with top bank partnerships and neo banks





Peter Gleason, President of International Operations International business update Open Banking and new pilot opportunities





Amit Jain, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bridg

Bridg platform overview Future vision for Cardlytics and Bridg





The event can also be accessed on June 10 through a live webcast, which will be available on Cardlytics' investor relations website at ir.cardlytics.com. A replay will also be archived on this website.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, and Visakhapatnam. In March 2021, Cardlytics acquired Dosh, a transaction-based advertising platform. In May 2021, Cardlytics acquired Bridg, a customer data platform. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

