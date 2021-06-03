Equillium to Host Conference Call Following Presentation of Data from the EQUATE Study in Acute Graft Versus Host Disease at the EHA2021 Virtual Congress of the European Hematology Association on June 11

Presentation and conference call will include topline data from all cohorts



The risk-benefit profile observed supports advancing development of itolizumab in first-line therapy

LA JOLLA, Calif.., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, announced today that it will host a conference call on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 8:00 am ET, following an oral presentation of data from the EQUATE study of itolizumab in acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) at EHA2021 Virtual Congress.

Presenters include:

Dolca Thomas, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Steve Connelly, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

Bruce Steel, Chief Executive Officer



The presentations will be followed by Q&A with management.

Details for the conference call will be provided the morning of Friday, June 11. A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s website and a replay will be available for 90 days on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.equilliumbio.com/events-and-presentations.

About Equillium

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Equillium is developing itolizumab for multiple severe immuno-inflammatory diseases, including acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD), lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma.

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

