Monopar Announces New Drug Candidate, MNPR-202, and Enters into Collaboration Agreement with the National University of Singapore for Preclinical Evaluation in Cancer

WILMETTE, Ill., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced it has entered into a collaboration agreement with the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore (CSI Singapore) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) to evaluate the activity of MNPR-202 and related analogs in multiple types of cancer. MNPR-202 was designed to retain the same potentially non-cardiotoxic backbone as camsirubicin but is modified at other positions which may enable it to work in certain cancers that are resistant to camsirubicin and doxorubicin. Monopar recently announced a composition of matter U.S. patent (US10,450,340) covering MNPR-202 and related analogs. While we expect camsirubicin to enter a dose escalation run-in clinical trial in advanced soft tissue sarcoma in the second half of this year, CSI Singapore will explore how the immune system recognizes cancer cells treated with MNPR-202 and related analogs in order to guide the rational design of immunotherapy-chemotherapy combinations for the treatment of cancer.



CSI Singapore is one of Asia’s premier cancer research centers and NUS is consistently ranked as one of the world's top universities. Anand Jeyasekharan, MBBS MRCP (UK) PhD, of CSI Singapore, NUS is an expert in the molecular and biological responses of cancer cells to chemotherapy. Through this collaboration, we hope to gain fundamental insight into how MNPR-202 and related analogs alter the DNA of cancer cells and how the immune system then identifies and eliminates these cells, resulting in immunogenic cell death (ICD). The relationship between chemotherapy and ICD constitutes a prominent pathway for immune system activation against various cancers, including cancers that are considered to be “cold” and poorly responsive to checkpoint inhibition alone. A deeper understanding of ICD response may reveal additional indications where MNPR-202 and related analogs could have significant potential as anticancer therapies.

“By expanding our understanding of MNPR-202 activity against chemotherapy-resistant tumors and working with Dr. Jeyasekharan to assess immunogenic potential, we may be able to inform and refine our development strategy toward indications where MNPR-202 could be most impactful,” said Andrew Mazar, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Monopar.

“We believe MNPR-202 has the potential to disrupt the current chemotherapy landscape and impact a broad range of cancers,” said Dr. Anand Jeyasekharan, who will be the Principal Investigator at CSI Singapore. “We are pleased to collaborate with Monopar to further our current research and hope to aid in the advancement of MNPR-202 toward the clinic.”

“We are very excited to work with Cancer Institute of Singapore at the National University of Singapore and Dr. Jeyasekharan on MNPR-202,” said Chandler Robinson, MD, CEO of Monopar. “A world-class reputation paired with deep expertise on the relationship between chemotherapy and immune cell activation make Dr. Jeyasekharan and CSI Singapore a great research partner.”

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.



Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of Validive for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; camsirubicin for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; a late-stage preclinical antibody, MNPR-101, for advanced cancers and severe COVID-19; and an early-stage camsirubicin analog, MNPR-202, for various cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

About the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore (CSI Singapore)



The Cancer Science Institute of Singapore (CSI) is one of only five Research Centres of Excellence established by the Government of Singapore with funding from the National Research Foundation and the Ministry of Education. Its mission is to better understand the causes of human cancer across Asia, and thereby improve its detection, treatment and prevention for the benefit of the patients. The CSI’s outstanding researchers and excellent scientific facilities create an energetic environment for ground-breaking research and world-class training. The CSI is internationally recognized for its innovative research on the biology of cancers prevalent in Asia, and for taking new methods for cancer treatment from the laboratory to the clinic. Through its local and global partnerships, the CSI works with leading minds from multiple scientific and clinical disciplines in Singapore, the USA and Europe, both in academia and in industry. For more information on CSI Singapore, visit https://www.csi.nus.edu.sg/web/.

