AdImpact Taps Nielsen and Deluxe Veteran, Dwight Green as Chief Business Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdImpact , a leading competitive ad intelligence SaaS company, has announced that Dwight Green has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Business Officer. In this new role, he will help guide the company’s executive leadership team through strategy, innovation and go-to-market execution.



Green brings over 20 years of experience building out ventures and solutions at the intersection of martech, data, media, and advertising. He has driven business innovation and monetization outcomes in audience targeting, attribution, identity resolution, ad intelligence, and other solutions for Nielsen, WPP, Deluxe Corporation, and others. Green began his career as a software engineer, and since then has founded and operated profitable ventures and advised executive leaders at major to emerging companies.

"I'm excited to join Kyle Roberts and the talented team he has built in executing on a clear lucrative play,” said Green. “AdImpact’s culture has a great appeal that includes an entrepreneurial spirit, strong collaboration, dedication, smarts, and integrity. I look forward to helping drive this energetic team for the next chapter of my career."

Green has executed impactful outcomes in diverse leadership roles including strategy, product, business development, and general management. Prior to joining AdImpact, Green was a General Manager and SVP at Deluxe Corporation, where he crafted and executed the strategic plan to monetize the firm’s audience data, analytic insights, and other strategic digital media assets. Previously, he was the General Manager and Vice President of Digital Products & Strategy at Nielsen, where he successfully pioneered the development of Nielsen’s audience targeting solution leveraging premium data sets such as PRIZM segmentation, TV viewership, and CPG purchase insights.

“Dwight has a proven track record of success where martech meets advertising and data. His perspective from exposure to hundreds of business models is invaluable. He is helping to build the future of ad intelligence at AdImpact,” said Kyle Roberts, Chief Executive Officer. “He has a keen ability to leverage both traditional and digital approaches in enhancing business value. This is vital today as AdImpact builds solutions to fill gaps formed by our dynamic market environment. We look forward to having him on board.”

Michael Schader, AdImpact’s founding CTO who built its technology platform from the ground up said “Dwight's encyclopedic knowledge of the media industry, combined with his engineering sensibility and business acumen, make him the perfect executive to take AdImpact to the next level -- and beyond!”

About AdImpact

AdImpact is a leading advertising intelligence SaaS company that tracks and analyzes advertising occurrence and expenditure data across traditional, digital, and emerging media channels. We capture over one million TV ad occurrences daily in real-time and retain an ad library of over 350,000 unique creatives detected across all 210 DMAs, covering over 41,000 brands and advertisers. We provide dependable real-time data and analytics to help users monitor competitor ad occurrences, spending, messaging, and creatives to enable fast, smart decision making.

