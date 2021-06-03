ClearPath Solutions Launches New Division: ClearPath Franchise Match

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPath Solutions, a nationally-recognized executive search firm that has been successfully matching executives with leadership teams in the restaurant and retail industry, announced today the launch of ClearPath Franchise Match. A firm dedicated to serving the franchise industry, ClearPath Franchise Match connects high-growth brands with well-capitalized, proven and operationally savvy franchisees. ClearPath Solutions is widely recognized as an Executive Search Firm with a modern approach—partnering with founders, brands, family offices, and private equity firms and matching them with the executive talent needed to build their businesses—ClearPath Franchise Match is a natural evolution of the ClearPath Solutions brand.



Since being founded in 2011 by Helen Lao, ClearPath Solutions has placed more than 1,000 top-tier executives in the retail, consumer, and restaurant industries across the United States. According to Lao, the new division is an opportunity to continue to build our team based upon the trusted relationships earned within the industry.



“Finding qualified, growth-oriented franchisees who bring the experience required for success is one of the biggest challenges for franchisors,” said Lao. “We partner with great brands that are seeking to grow through franchising. Our strong relationships within the industry allow us to match franchisees who are looking to expand and diversify their portfolios. We pride ourselves in making the right match and finding the right partners for all.”

ClearPath intends to build this franchise practice with the same level of care they have taken in building their search practice, serving as ambassadors to brands and connecting them with the leaders needed to build and grow their businesses.

“Clearly 2020 showed us all that we can’t predict the future, but we can focus on finding the right leaders and partners to help build the strongest and most capable team around us to help navigate the future, and that’s what we’re here for,” said Lao.

Lao has assembled an all-star team to make her vision a reality. Bringing together decades of expertise with highly respected names within the franchise industry, this team will act as an extension of a brand’s existing Franchise Development team. Utilizing their unique perspective and insights, the ClearPath team intends to blend old school wisdom with new-school strategy to zero in on just the right match for each client.

To learn more, visit ClearPathFranchiseMatch.com.

ABOUT CLEARPATH FRANCHISE MATCH

ClearPath Franchise Match specializes in making the right match. A division of ClearPath Solutions Executive Match, ClearPath Franchise Match provides access to a large portfolio of high-quality, multi-unit operators who are well capitalized and seeking the right brand to add to their existing portfolios. ClearPath Franchise Match accelerates franchising efforts with their many years of combined knowledge, vast network and valuable insights to bring quality franchisee to brands – faster. To learn more visit www.ClearPathFranchiseMatch.com.

ABOUT CLEARPATH SOLUTIONS

Since its inception in 2011, ClearPath Solutions has become one of the fastest-growing executive search firms in the country. With clients ranging from emerging brands to Fortune 100 companies, ClearPath is dedicated to serving restaurant and retail companies. Their collaborative, tenacious, and modern approach to talent acquisition allows them to identify top talent faster. For more information, visit www.ClearPathSolutions.com.

