Capitol Corridor Launches New Train Schedule with Increased Service on June 7

Taking a leap toward full, pre-pandemic service, the Capitol Corridor is introducing a new schedule on Monday, June 7, 2021, that increases the number of trains on both weekdays and weekends.

Highlights of the new June 7th schedule include:

Increase in weekday trips from 16 to 22

Increase in weekend trips from 10 to 18

Return to full, pre-pandemic service frequency between Oakland and San Jose (14 trips daily)

Restoration of Café Car service (with limited menu)

Improved connections with BART at the Richmond Station for better travel options to San Francisco

Implementation of an expanded pulse schedule with more predictive departure times

Passengers can preview the new train schedule and connecting bus schedule.

The last time the Capitol Corridor increased train service was in June of 2020 when it restored some frequency that had been cut in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The schedule was updated again in March of 2021 to improve on–time performance and better meet travel patterns; however, that schedule maintained the June 2020 frequency of service.

“The schedule we are introducing on June 7 is a big deal. We look forward to supporting California’s efforts to fully reopen on June 15 and welcoming new and seasoned riders,” said Capitol Corridor’s Managing Director, Rob Padgette. “The schedule adjustments we made earlier this spring have demonstrated benefits, with much-improved on-time performance and robust ridership on some of our morning trains. We now have the confidence to move forward with a substantial service increase given growing ridership demand and available budget resources, due in large part to Federal support provided through Congressional COVID relief legislation. We want to be there for our customers when they are ready to return.”



For complete Capitol Corridor schedule information, visit the schedules page of our website: www.capitolcorridor.org/schedules/





About the Capitol Corridor:

Managed by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA), the Capitol Corridor is an intercity rail service connecting the most economically vibrant urban centers in Northern California – from Auburn/Sacramento to Silicon Valley, and including San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley. With free Wi-Fi on board, Capitol Corridor trains provide a convenient, reliable, and comfortable alternative to the congested I-80, I-680, and I-880 freeways for over 1.8 million work and leisure travelers every year (prior to the COVID-19 pandemic).