SR Scales Adds New Utility Cart to Product Line

TONAWANDA, N.Y., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SR Instruments, a leading manufacturer of purpose-built scales for hospitals, medical centers, and long-term care facilities, announced the immediate availability of the SRC-600 Utility Cart.



Designed as a stand-alone unit or as an accessory to other SR Pediatric Scales, the new cart features three shelves with a raised protective edge around each shelf perimeter and a weight capacity of 300 lbs. Additional features include easy-glide casters, protective bumpers, and dual brakes. The cart also comes standard with Microban® antimicrobial product protection on all touch surfaces.

About SR Instruments, Inc. (www.srinstruments.com)

SR Instruments is a manufacturer of purpose-built medical scales as well as OEM and ODM solutions that address critical weighing requirements for multiple industries. The company’s flagship product line, SR Scales, provides highly accurate weighing systems for hospitals, medical facilities, and long-term care centers. Additional markets for SR Scales’ weighing solutions include veterinary, zoological, aquariums, and waterparks. SR Instruments is headquartered in the greater Buffalo, NY region. The company manages the complete process of customizing scales and weighing systems, from initial design concepts to prototyping and final production.



