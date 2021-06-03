Mayfair Gold Contracts Fourth Drill Rig for Regional Exploration at 100% Owned Fenn-Gib Project

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Gold Corp. (“Mayfair” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MFG) is pleased to announce that a fourth drill rig has been contracted to commence regional exploration at the North Block of the Fenn-Gib project. The fourth drill rig is expected to arrive at site by mid-June and commence drilling before the end of the month.

Mayfair Gold President and CEO Patrick Evans noted: “The recently completed high-resolution MAG survey identified high-priority drill targets to the east of the current Fenn-Gib deposit. These targets are sufficiently compelling to warrant drill testing ahead of the G101 Target located approx. 1 km to the southwest of the Fenn-Gib deposit, where the best historical drill intersection returned 4.45 grams per tonne gold over 13.2m.”

The Company’s primary focus remains infill and expansion drilling at the Fenn-Gib deposit, where three drill rigs are active and more than 15,000 meters (m) of drilling has been completed in 20 drill holes as part of the fully-funded 50,000m Phase 1 drill program. This program is designed to identify additional mineralization within the current conceptual open pit; to upgrade Inferred resources to Indicated resources; and to continue testing the high-grade Footwall Zone immediately to the north of the Fenn-Gib deposit.

Mayfair is also pleased to announce that a field crew is being mobilized next week to complete a comprehensive surface exploration program at the North Block that will target new potential gold-bearing areas generated from the interpretation of the high-resolution MAG survey. The initial focus will be the Horseshoe Zone, located approx. 500m to the northwest of the Fenn-Gib deposit within the Pipestone Fault mineralized corridor. The Horseshoe Zone was discovered in 2012 when nine representative grab samples collected from isolated outcrops returned up to 1.27 g/t gold.

Based on Mayfair’s success to date, steps have been taken to secure a fifth drill rig for regional exploration on the Fenn-Gib South Block. Both the fourth and fifth drill rigs are helicopter portable, which will facilitate speedy access to areas that do not currently have road access.

About Mayfair

Mayfair is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% owned Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair’s flagship asset. An updated open-pit constrained NI 43-101 resource estimate (February 5, 2021) reported a total Indicated Resource of 70.2M tonnes containing 2.08M ounces at a grade of 0.921 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.8M tonnes containing 75,000 ounces at a grade of 0.618 g/t Au. The deposit has a strike length of approx. 1.25km with widths ranging up to 300m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west.

For further information contact:

Patrick Evans, President and CEO

Email: patrick@mayfairgold.ca

Phone: (416) 670-5114

Web: www.mayfairgold.ca

Qualified Person Statement

Mayfair Gold’s disclosure of technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Howard Bird, P Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company, who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

