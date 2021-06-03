Insights on the Guacamole Global Market to 2026 - by Form, End-use, Packaging Type and Region

Dublin, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Guacamole Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global guacamole market reached a value of US$ 1.02 Billion in 2020. Guacamole is a thick or semi-liquid paste of avocado mixed with chopped tomatoes, onions, chili peppers, and seasoning. Guacamole was first created in Mexico by the Aztecs but has now gained popularity across the globe and has become a key component of various cuisines as a dip, condiment, salad ingredient, etc.
With increasing globalization, guacamole has become a part of various international cuisines, which has resulted in a significant increase in its demand. Moreover, there are numerous health benefits associated with the consumption of guacamole. It consists mainly of avocado, a rich source of vitamins, minerals and fats. The presence of high fiber content makes guacamole a healthy food option among consumers. Additionally, guacamole is also packed with potassium which helps the body to maintain proper fluid balance. Moreover, guacamole is a rich source of potent oxidants and heart healthy fats which improve health. It is also associated with a healthy body weight, reduces bloating, and keeps the skin vibrant. Apart from the numerous health benefits, the guacamole market is also being catalyzed by the growth of the global fast food industry where it is widely used as a condiment and dip. Furthermore, driven by factors such as globalization, changing food habits and rising penetration of social media platforms, the consumer base of guacamole is expanding from its traditional markets in North America to various European and Asian Countries. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global guacamole market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Report Scope:
Market Breakup by Form:
- Frozen
- Dried
- Ready to make
Market Breakup by End Use:
- Food Processing Industry
- Food Service Industry
- Households
Market Breakup by Packaging Type:
- Glass bottles
- Plastic Containers
- Stand Up Pouches
Market Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Distribution Channel Type Insights:
- Business to Business
- Business to Consumer
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online
- Others
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the global guacamole market has also been analyzed. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
- Wholly
- Yucatan
- Sabra
- Calvio
- Salud Food Group
- Westfalia Fruit, etc.
