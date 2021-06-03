Gordon Brothers Provides Moda Operandi with $13M Term Loan to Support Company Sale

Boston, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has partnered with the investment banking firm Consensus to provide a $13 million term loan to Moda Operandi to support the sale of its business.

“The Gordon Brothers team was remarkable to work with,” said Stephanie Roberts, Interim Chief Financial Officer at Moda Operandi. “This was one of the best executed financings I’ve been through as they kept the process simple, straightforward and executed exactly what they said they would from the beginning.”

Moda Operandi, a website for high-end, luxury fashion, used the financing to run a fulsome sale process and achieve a positive outcome for the equity and all other stakeholders.

“Led by an innovative team, Moda Operandi has consistently established itself as a leading platform for fashion discovery,” said Kyle C. Shonak, Managing Director at Gordon Brothers. “In partnership with Consensus, we achieved the best outcome for the online fashion retailer.”

“The Gordon Brothers team played a significant role in helping reach a positive outcome for Moda Operandi,” said Michael O’Hara, Managing Member at Consensus. “Their domain expertise, hard work and flexibility yielded the liquidity we needed to run a full marketing process, and we sincerely thank them for their partnership on this project.”

Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term transition capital leveraging its expertise as market makers across all asset categories. The firm is uniquely positioned to underwrite structures putting capital behind its valuations. Each capital solution is crafted on a deal-specific basis with consideration of borrowers’ needs and in support of their goals.

The firm lends or invests directly in retail, brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets both together and individually to provide broader solutions beyond market-leading disposition and appraisal services.

About Gordon Brothers

