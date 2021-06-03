Guardion Health Sciences Announces Appointment of Craig J. Sheehan as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company that develops clinically supported nutrition, supplements, medical foods and medical devices, today announced the appointment of Craig J. Sheehan as its Chief Commercial Officer.



Mr. Sheehan joins Guardion following the Company’s recent acquisition of Activ Nutritional. Mr. Sheehan was the senior executive responsible for the Viactiv brand as a member of the executive leadership team of Adare Pharmaceuticals for the last four years. Prior to that position, Mr. Sheehan served in key marketing leadership positions at Church & Dwight, where he drove growth of iconic, science-backed brands such as Arm & Hammer®, First Response®, OxiClean®, and Vitafusion®.

Bret Scholtes, Guardion’s CEO commented, “Craig has been responsible for the successful marketing and distribution of the Viactiv brand at Adare, and we look forward to benefitting from his experience and insight regarding not only that brand, but in new and exciting ways to expand our capabilities in commercialization and marketing within the larger supplement market through various marketing channels. These capabilities are critical to our long-term success as a clinical nutrition company, and we are fortunate to have Craig leading our commercialization activities.”

Mr. Sheehan currently sits on the board of The Council for Responsible Nutrition and holds two patents for his work as a formulation chemist. He holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry from Rutgers University, New Brunswick, New Jersey.

“I am very proud of the success achieved by the Viactiv brand and am looking forward to the challenge of extending that success to a larger platform with a significant unrealized upside. We have a unique opportunity to build Guardion’s commercial presence in the market and establish a leadership platform on which future opportunities will be built. I thank the team at Guardion for the opportunity to build toward success together,” added Mr. Sheehan.

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI), is a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company. Guardion offers a portfolio of science-based, clinically supported nutrition, supplements, medical foods and diagnostic products that support healthcare professionals, their patients, and consumers in achieving health goals. Guardion’s commercial and developmental initiatives are supported by equally impressive scientific and medical advisory boards, led by seasoned business executives and physicians with many years of experience. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the integration of a new management team, the integration of one or more acquisitions and targets, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations and the economy in general, the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, and the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

Scott Arnold

516-222-2560

scotta@coreir.com

Media Relations Contact:

Jules Abraham

Director of Public Relations

CORE IR

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com