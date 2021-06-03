100 Percent Organic, 100 Percent Plant-Based Aloe Vera Fruit Juices Coming to America

PALM BEACH, FL, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veganic is Ireland’s 100 percent organic and plant-based eco-friendly supermarket that will soon introduce its Aloe Vera With Apple Juice to American consumers.

The timing for Veganic’s entry into the United States couldn’t be better because organic and plant-based foods are no longer niche specialties; they are have gone mainstream.

“At Veganic, we believe organic food production is the best way to save ourselves and the environment,” a spokesperson for the Dublin-based health and wellness company. “We not only want to provide people with the healthiest food and beverages, but we also believe we are helping the environment because no chemicals are released into the atmosphere.”

Organic food production helps keep the waterways, wild animals, insects, and farmers safer, and prevents toxins from working their way into the food chain. Veganic producers do not spray crops with chemicals or pesticides or feed them artificial fertilizers, which means the best possible quality end drink product for Veganic consumers.

“We are proud that we are helping people and the world,” the spokesperson said, adding that American consumers will soon be able to drink Aloe Vera With Apple Juice instead of sugary sodas.

When you drink Veganic’s fruit juice the main ingredient is Aloe Vera, which is a great source of antioxidants, Vitamins A, C, E, Beta-carotene, Folic acid, Calcium, and Magnesium.

“Our organic and plant-based Aloe Vera With Apple Juice is a great alternative to unhealthy beverages,” the spokesperson said, adding that it has 100 percent organic Aloe Vera pulp with no added water or artificial ingredients.

This Veganic product with its high-quality ingredients, including Aloe Vera, come from the finest organic Aloe crops in Andalusia, Spain.

“Veganic fruit juices are healthy, tasty, and contain the best ingredients to provide our customers with all of Aloe's health benefits,” the spokesperson said. “Our Aloe Vera Fruit With added apple to sweeten is the best possible product available.”

“Once we introduce Veganic Aloe Vera With Apple Juice to America, we plan to bring a variety of organic products to the United States,” the spokesperson said.

For more information, visit veganic.io.

Attachment