Mobix Labs Appoints Kurt Busch and Bill Carpou to Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc ., a fabless RF (radio frequency) component company focused on next-generation wireless technologies, today announced the appointments of Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant, and Bill Carpou, CEO of Octane, to the company’s board of directors.



“Kurt and Bill bring tremendous depth to our highly experienced board of directors,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “Kurt has grown Syntiant into one of the top edge AI chipmakers in the world, and Bill has helped many companies right here in Orange County successfully raise capital. We are fortunate to have them aboard as we embark on the next phase of our growth strategy.”

Busch and Carpou are joined by James J. Peterson, who is Mobix Labs’ board chairman and former CEO of Microsemi Corporation. Other board members include Dave Aldrich, former chairman and CEO of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., and Rick Goerner, former executive vice president of marketing and sales at Microsemi Corporation.

“The demand for 5G mmWave continues to grow globally as advanced wireless technologies such as those Mobix Labs provides are essential to enable data transmission at faster speeds with low latency across a wide range of consumer and industrial applications,” said Busch. “l look forward to working with Fabian, the board and the rest of the management team to help deliver Mobix Labs’ innovative solutions to the 5G wireless market.”

“I am honored to serve alongside talented industry leaders on the board and management team at Mobix Labs,” said Carpou. “Orange County has had a long relationship with the semiconductor industry and is a unique location to grow a company. Mobix Labs is one of those Orange County-based companies that offer a unique value proposition, and I look forward to helping support its growth in the 5G mmWave marketplace.”

Prior to founding Syntiant, Busch was president, CEO and a member of the board of directors at Lantronix, a publicly traded global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things and information technology. He is an engineering hall of fame inductee of the University of California at Irvine (UCI), where he earned bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and biological science, and a member of the UCI Chief Executive Roundtable. Busch also holds an MBA from Santa Clara University.

Before his role as CEO of Octane, Carpou was an operating partner at the private equity firm of Blackstone and is the founding partner of Visionary Ventures, a leading provider of capital to ophthalmology companies. He currently serves on the Advisory Board for Innovation at the Villanova School of Business and is a member of the Chief Executive Roundtable at the University of California at Irvine. Carpou holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Villanova University.

Founded in 2020, Irvine, Calif.-based Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company focused on developing RF (radio frequency) solutions necessary for simplifying the design of next-generation 5G wireless products and beyond. The company manufactures ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF semiconductors. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com .

