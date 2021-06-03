Cue Biopharma to Present at the 2021 Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS) Virtual Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today it will give a presentation at the 2021 Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS) Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually from June 8-11, 2021.



Anish Suri, president and chief scientific officer of Cue Biopharma, will discuss preclinical data on CUE-401, the Company’s most recent autoimmune drug product candidate. CUE-401, part of the CUE-400 series designed for differentiation and expansion of induced regulatory T cells (iTregs), is a bispecific molecule engineered to deliver the two signals, transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β) and interleukin 2 (IL-2), required to induce iTregs in vivo.



Presentation Details

Session Title: CUE-401: A Novel IL-2/TGF-beta Fusion Protein for the Induction of CD4+ FOXP3+ Regulatory T cells

Presenter: Anish Suri, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Cue Biopharma

Session: Late Breaking Abstracts (Part II)

Date and Time: Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 3:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. PDT

The recorded presentation and poster will be available in the Investor & Media section of the Company’s website under Scientific Publications and Presentations, following the presentation at FOCIS 2021 annual meeting.

Presentation data highlights include:

In vivo data show that CUE-401 can effectively induce FOXP3-expressing iTregs from T cells obtained from healthy donors as well as patients suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases.

CUE-401 induced iTregs suppressed effector T cell responses.

A single dose of CUE-401 was shown effective at inducing Tregs in mice with active and ongoing autoimmunity.



Dr. Suri commented, “We are very excited to share these promising preclinical data demonstrating CUE-401 has the ability to induce and expand regulatory T cells in vitro and in vivo. We believe this is an innovative and potentially effective means of suppressing chronic inflammatory diseases and may provide a more meaningful and lasting benefit to patients suffering from numerous autoimmune diseases, graft versus host disease (GVHD) and even transplant rejection.”



About FOCIS Annual Meeting

The Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies is a key forum where opinion leaders come together to chart the path to the next major breakthrough in disease therapy. Through FOCIS, researchers and clinicians share knowledge across traditional disease borders, and identify commonalities between treatments and therapies that are life-changing for those impacted by immune-mediated diseases. The FOCIS Annual Meeting educates clinicians, researchers and trainees in the broad discipline of clinical immunology. FOCIS is the world’s leader in immunology education and in training future generations of clinical immunologists. Initially established as a cross-disciplinary meeting, FOCIS held its first Annual Meeting in 2001. After two successful consecutive meetings, FOCIS was incorporated as a 501(c)3 organization in 2003. Today, FOCIS has 58 Member Societies, representing roughly 65,000 clinician scientists.



About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious disease and autoimmune disease. The company’s proprietary Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform, is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company is led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information, visit https://www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

Forward-Looking Statements

