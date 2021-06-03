Lands’ End Selects Manhattan Active® Supply Chain to Optimize All Distribution and Transportation Functions

ATLANTA, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that Lands’ End, a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories and home products, has chosen the Manhattan Active® Supply Chain solution. This unified solution will support the company’s Uni-Channel initiative to deliver a seamless, high-quality customer experience across its growing footprint.



In just a few years, Lands’ End has expanded its market presence through a diverse uni-channel strategy, including its own and third party websites, third party wholesale relationships and 31 company operated Lands’ End stores. With the evolution in customer shopping habits across channels, it has also invested in improving the technology infrastructure required to manage a complex channel network.

The retailer selected Manhattan Active Supply Chain, the most adaptable, configurable, extensible and scalable supply chain execution system ever engineered. By unifying distribution and transportation, Manhattan has unlocked a new level of agility and responsiveness within supply chain operations.

Lands’ End will begin implementation of Manhattan Active Transportation Management in June. The company will initiate implementation of Manhattan Active Warehouse Management in the company’s U.S. distribution centers in August.

“We are proud to be working with Manhattan Active Supply Chain,” said Chieh Tsai, EVP, chief product officer at Lands’ End. “This relationship will be a key driver for our uni-channel strategy, allowing us command and control of every part of our supply chain, and enabling us to continue to deliver our legendary customer service.”

“Manhattan Active Supply Chain was purpose built to optimize operations cross channel and cross function,” said Bob Howell, senior vice president, Americas at Manhattan Associates. “We are proud that Lands’ End has selected Manhattan Active Supply Chain and look forward to helping the company achieve a new level of speed and agility.”

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

ABOUT LANDS’ END

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Press Contact:

Rick Fernandez

Manhattan Associates

Tel: +1 678 597 6988

rfernandez@manh.com