AMMO, Inc. Announces June 21, 2021 Groundbreaking Ceremony of New State-of-the-Art Ammunition Manufacturing Plant in Manitowoc, Wisconsin

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is pleased to announce the scheduling of the June 21, 2021 (1 p.m. CT) groundbreaking ceremony to be held at 6301 Custer St., Manitowoc, WI to formally acknowledge the construction of its new world-class manufacturing facility. The ceremony will be attended by AMMO’s senior management team, including Fred Wagenhals (Chairman & CEO), Board members Rusty Wallace and Richard Childress, also members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and government leaders representing the great and supportive City of Manitowoc.



Fred Wagenhals and his team extend an open invitation to AMMO supporters and individuals interested in joining the expanding AMMO team working in the Manitowoc area to join the Company at this exciting ceremony. Mr. Wagenhals noted that “we are excited to have commenced work on our new plant. We are more than tripling our production plant footprint and enhancing our manufacturing, R&D and testing capabilities across all levels when we move into our new world-class plant which support our unwavering effort to continue to develop cutting edge technology, meet the continuing consumer demand as we work to further enhance our strong revenue growth for the benefit of our shareholders.” “We look forward to celebrating this occasion with the amazing and supportive Mayor and City Council Members of the great City of Manitowoc – without their unwavering commitment to AMMO and the business community at-large in the area, this plant would not be rising from the ground at this time and providing us with the privilege of expanding our Manitowoc workforce over the next 1-3 years by a 100 or more employees,” noted Mr. Wagenhals.

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, and armor piercing rounds for military use. For more information, please visit: www.ammo-inc.com.

About GunBroker.com

As an AMMO subsidiary, GunBroker.com is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker.com currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, GunBroker.com is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker.com promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. For more information, please visit: www.gunbroker.com.

