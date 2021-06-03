Align Technology Releases iTero Workflow 2.0 Software and Previews New iTero Element 5D Imaging System Auto-Upload Functionality

Newly released iTero Workflow 2.0 software features include faster scanning, improved visualization, and enhanced patient communication tools that help increase practice efficiency, support better clinical diagnosis, and drive patient engagement for treatment acceptance.



Available in Q3’21 on the iTero Element 5D imaging system*, a new auto-upload feature will streamline Invisalign case submissions by enabling intraoral color scan images to be used in place of traditional intraoral photos.

TEMPE, Ariz. and YEHUDA, Israel, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced the new iTero Workflow 2.0 software release with advanced features that provide enhanced intraoral image sharpness for clearer hard and soft tissue details to aid in treatment diagnosis, while also driving practice efficiency, patient engagement, and a more seamless end-to-end digital treatment experience for doctors and their patients.

“Align’s commitment to innovation in digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry reflects our $250 million annual investment in technology to develop products and services that provide doctors and their patients with a great treatment outcome and seamless experience through the Align digital platform,” said Yuval Shaked, Align SVP and MD of the iTero systems and services business. “Our new iTero Workflow 2.0 software features were developed to simplify and streamline a doctor’s daily routine and increase practice efficiency. From a faster, all-in-one scan with enhanced visualization capabilities to improved patient communication, including the ability to capture, annotate and then share Invisalign simulations or restorative treatment plans digitally, these new features provide doctors with the ability for better clinical diagnosis and help patients better understand their oral health conditions and the proposed treatment options.”

The newly released iTero Workflow 2.0 software features include:

Faster scanning: Enables a faster and smoother all-in-one scan for maximum efficiency with 20% less waiting for processing time on the iTero Element Plus Series scanners 1 and 50% faster movement and 25% faster rotation during scanning 2 for efficient daily use and ease of learning on all iTero Element scanners.

Improved visualization: The integrated 3D intraoral camera included in the iTero Element 5D Plus imaging system provides enhanced sharpness and improved image quality powered by advanced AI capabilities to deliver clearer soft and hard tissue details to support diagnosis 3 . In addition, the enhanced capabilities allow clinics to efficiently use intraoral scan images in place of traditional intraoral photos as they can capture multiple intraoral images at different angles automatically with one scan.

Next level patient communication tools: The new Snapshot tool and iTero Scan Report provide doctors and their staff with the ability to capture information such as Invisalign Outcome Simulator projections and share it digitally with their patients, allowing patients to make more confident decisions – in the dental chair or at home – which may lead to higher treatment acceptance.



“I am already experiencing meaningful differences with the new iTero software features and have seen significantly reduced scan times,” said Dr. Olivier Boujenah, a dentist in France who participated in the limited market release. “The intraoral images are much sharper, and my patients are impressed by the details and clarity, which leads them to ask more questions about treatment options. Being able to send digital files with patients when they leave the office through the iTero Scan Report keeps our conversation going even after they are home and I already see this capability helping with patient acceptance.”

iTero Workflow 2.0 software features are being rolled out regionally and are expected to be available in all markets where the iTero Element Plus imaging systems are available by the end of Q2’21. Software features will vary by scanner. Discover more at https://bit.ly/2ROw0fD.

New iTero Element 5D imaging system auto-upload functionality

The company also announced that new iTero Element 5D imaging system auto-upload of intraoral photos for Invisalign case submissions will be available in the third quarter of 2021. This new functionality will eliminate steps and streamline Invisalign case submissions with intraoral color scan images that can be used in place of traditional intraoral photos.

The iTero Element 5D imaging system wands are designed with advanced technology, including an intraoral camera, that enables the doctor to scan, capture and auto convert the scan into 2D color photos. This enhanced capability provides doctors the option to automatically populate the five required images in the prescription form in the Invisalign Doctor Site (IDS) with 2D color scan photos. Currently, the Invisalign prescription form requires at least five intraoral photos upon submission, taken with Invisalign Photo Uploader (IPU) or a digital camera. This new auto upload functionality will be available in all markets where the iTero Element 5D imaging systems are sold.

“I am excited to hear about the new iTero Element 5D auto-upload feature,” said Dr. Heather Stone Hopkins, an orthodontist in Lexington, South Carolina and an Align North America faculty member. “Digital technology such as the iTero scanner has been a game changer for my practice. In addition to eliminating goopy PVS impressions, the iTero Element 5D also simultaneously records 3D, intraoral color and NIRI images — eliminating the need for multiple devices. With this new iTero Element 5D feature, intraoral color scan images can be used in place of the required intraoral photos for Invisalign case submissions, and without the discomfort of cheek retractors for a better patient experience. Automatic intraoral image capture and auto-upload to the Invisalign Doctor Site is an enhancement that will drastically improve our workflow, saving my team members and patients invaluable time for our Invisalign case submissions.”

Data on file, as of December 22, 2020. Compared with previous software versions. Data on file at Align Technology, as of March 29, 2021. Only available on iTero Element 5D Plus imaging systems (full and Lite software configurations).



*iTero Element 5D Imaging systems include iTero Element 5D and iTero Element 5D Plus series scanners.

