Marrone Bio Innovations Partners with ATP Nutrition to Distribute Stargus® Biofungicide in Canada

DAVIS, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) (MBI or “Marrone Bio”), an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions to support global agricultural needs, has entered into a partnership with ATP Nutrition of Manitoba, Canada to distribute Stargus Biofungicide on Canadian broad acre crops; primarily canola, dry beans, peas, soybeans and sunflower. These products represent more than 30 million acres in Canada where the biocontrol market is estimated to be growing at 12-15% CAGR.



“We are very pleased to partner with ATP Nutrition; a best-in-class distributor with strong market share and a respected reputation with Canadian farmers,” states Kevin Helash, chief executive officer of Marrone Bio Innovations. “This partnership complements our existing distribution in Canadian specialty crops and, as we look to expand globally, allows us to bring additional broad acre crop products to the market more efficiently.”

Stargus Biofungicide is a broad spectrum product with multiple modes of action powered by a novel, patented strain of formulated Bacillus bacteria. The biofungicide effectively targets white mold and stalk rots caused by Sclerotinia, common diseases in some of the most dominant broad acre crops in Canada.

“Expanding our distribution into broad acre crops globally is a key commercial strategy for Marrone Bio in 2021,” added Tim Knight, Marrone Bio’s senior director of sales, North and Central America. “Growers are looking for alternative solutions to manage crop disease and field trials have shown using a BioUnite™ approach – combining the power of biology with the performance of chemistry and tank mixing Stargus Biofungicide with a standard fungicide – will produce better control and increased yields.”

ATP Nutrition is a science-based company that focuses on the three key areas of production agriculture: plant nutrition, biostimulants (biologicals) and analytical tools.

“We are committed to provide biological options for growers that drive yield in a sustainable way. The ATP Nutrition and Marrone partnership is a natural fit since the synergistic effect of combining biological and biostimulant products with nutrient products will improve both nutrient uptake and use efficiency while addressing abiotic stresses,” added Jarrett Chambers, president of ATP Nutrition.

ATP’s broad coverage in the Canadian marketplace, working closely with all of the major retail and distributor channels, will ensure growers have immediate access to Stargus Biofungicide and additional products as they are approved by the Health Canada Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA).

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is a growth-oriented agricultural company leading the movement to environmentally sustainable farming practices through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, crop health and crop nutrition. Our portfolio of more than 15 products helps customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. The company’s commercial products are sold globally and supported by a robust portfolio of more than 500 issued and pending patents. Our end markets include row crops; fruits and vegetables; trees, nuts and vines; and greenhouse production. The Company’s research and development program uses proprietary technologies to isolate and screen naturally occurring microorganisms and plant extracts to create new, environmentally sound solutions in agriculture. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at marronebio.com.

Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www.marronebio.com. We also use our investor relations website, https://investors.marronebio.com, as well as our corporate Twitter account, @Marronebio, as means of disclosing material non-public information, and encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations. Follow us on social media: Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About ATP Nutrition

ATP Nutrition is a science-based agtech company, committed to the development and commercialization of high-performance plant nutrient, biostimulant and analytical tools for broad acre crops. ATP’s technical platforms promise to deliver the next wave of soil and plant health solutions to further drive the genetic potential of the crop to growers across Canada and the United States. Partnering with leading distributors and retailers, ATP offers easy access to the products along with a technical team to provide a wide range of agronomic advice. ATP's head office, research and production facility are located in Oak Bluff, Manitoba, Canada. For company information, visit: ATPNutrition.ca

